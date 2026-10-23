Home » Entertainment » Raye Wins 2026 Mercury Prize For This Music May Contain Hope

British singer-songwriter Raye won the 2026 Mercury Prize on October 22 for her second studio album, This Music May Contain Hope. Announced at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, the victory brings the artist a £25,000 cash prize and follows a major year of global acclaim.

Raye triumphed over a competitive shortlist of 12 acts at the ceremony hosted by BBC Radio presenter Lauren Laverne in Newcastle. The 28-year-old artist, whose real name is Rachel Agatha Keen, performed I Hate The Way I Look Today from her winning record to a standing ovation after accepting the trophy from broadcaster and DJ Sian Eleri, who presented on behalf of the judging panel.

Reflecting on her creative vision for the record, the singer shared an emotional perspective with the crowd.

The winner of the 2026 Mercury Prize is… RAYE – 'THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.' 🏆 #MercuryPrize pic.twitter.com/ktyiTCmFlT — https://x.com/MercuryPrize/status/2113376808703787337

The Competition and Shortlisted Artists

This year’s contenders for the prize honoring the best British or Irish album of the past 12 months featured a diverse mix of veteran legends and rising voices. Raye beat a field that included soul singer Olivia Dean, rapper Dave, former Little Mix star turned solo artist JADE, and Florence + the Machine. Also on the shortlist was Sir Paul McCartney, who earned his first-ever Mercury nomination at age 84 for his nostalgia-steeped solo record, The Boys of Dungeon Lane.

Other nominated acts included alternative rock band Suede, jazz fusion collective Knats from Newcastle, Kojey Radical, Nia Archives, and Galway singer-songwriter Dove Ellis for his debut solo album, Blizzard. Indie-pop icons Pulp performed on behalf of the nominated Help(2) compilation album they feature on, while McCartney and Dave did not attend the live event.

RAYE – I Hate The Way I Look Today. | Mercury Prize 2026 (Overall winner)

Judges Praise Musical Scale and Ambition

Released in March via Human Re Sources and The Orchard, Raye’s winning album has amassed UK consumption figures of 144,757 units to date, according to the Official Charts Company. The record blends pop, jazz, dance, R&B, and soul, featuring tracks such as Click Clack Symphony featuring Hans Zimmer, I Know You’re Hurting , Nightingale Lane , and Where Is My Husband!

In their official statement, the judging panel highlighted why the record stood out among the 12 contenders.

Photo: rte.ie

Industry Response and Publishing Milestone

Amber Davis, senior vice president and head of A&R at Warner Chappell UK, praised the milestone for the artist, noting that she has crafted a fearless and timeless body of work.

The victory marks another major chapter for the south London artist following her departure from a previous record label. She achieved a record-breaking six wins at the 2024 Brit Awards alongside a Grammy victory in January.

Artist to Perform Second Album at Royal Albert Hall

Raye is scheduled to continue her celebrations on Friday, October 23, by headlining a special one-off concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Titled This Symphony May Contain Hope, the live show will feature her second album performed in full, reimagined with arrangements by the Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective.

RAYE wins the 2026 Mercury Prize for her album ‘THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.’ pic.twitter.com/OUQl6vr3Dw — https://x.com/PopBase/status/2113391894000476431

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