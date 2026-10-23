Joeman Overlooks Basic Copyright Standards in iPhone Duo Review

YouTuber Joeman ran into a public relations stumble late Thursday, October 22, 2026, after an early review video of Apple’s unreleased foldable device, the iPhone Duo, prominently displayed an unauthorized comic application on its home screen.

The Bottom Line

The Incident: A review video for the high-priced iPhone Duo featured an unauthorized comic reader app on the device’s home screen.

A review video for the high-priced iPhone Duo featured an unauthorized comic reader app on the device’s home screen. The Fallout: Viewers on social platforms criticized the channel for overlooking basic copyright standards while producing tech content.

Viewers on social platforms criticized the channel for overlooking basic copyright standards while producing tech content. The Response: Team photographer Xiaozhu stepped forward to accept full blame, explaining the software was downloaded for testing purposes and forgotten.

Unwanted Spotlight on a Near-NT$100,000 Review Unit

The controversy began when Joeman published a preview titled "一隻炒到10萬塊的iPhone Duo搶先開箱" on digital platforms. The production highlighted the physical dimensions and unfolding mechanism of Apple’s anticipated foldable entry. Because market speculation has driven early acquisition costs close to NT$100,000, the clip drew immediate traffic from technology enthusiasts and general viewers alike.

However, attention shifted rapidly away from hardware specs when the camera panned across the device interface. Viewers examining the application grid identified icons tied to unapproved digital publishing services.

Social Media Scrutiny and Public Reaction

Discussion threads on Threads filled with commentary regarding the oversight.

Photo: LINE TODAY

The rapid spread of screenshots across platforms forced an immediate response from the channels involved in the video’s creation.

Camera Crew Issues Public Apology

Addressing the online discussion, team photographer Xiaozhu published a clarification in the comment sections to explain how the application appeared on the demonstration hardware.

The photographer explained that he downloaded the software independently to test whether the application could utilize the foldable screen’s full display dimensions. According to his statement, the program failed to scale correctly, leading him to abandon the test without informing senior staff or removing the installation file before filming commenced.