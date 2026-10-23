Myanmar State Media Publishes Photos of Aung San Suu Kyi on Phone Call with Son

On October 22, 2026, Myanmar’s state media published photographs of detained Aung San Suu Kyi speaking by phone with her youngest son, Kim Aris, marking their first direct voice contact in over five years following her detention in the February 2021 military coup, Thairath.co.th reported.

The twenty-minute consular telephone call occurred while Suu Kyi remained held at an undisclosed location in the capital of Naypyidaw, with Aris placing the call from the Myanmar embassy in London. Aris shared his relief on Facebook following the exchange, describing the experience of hearing his mother’s voice after more than half a decade as an emotional moment that defied easy description.

The newly released images and the rare phone call follow an October disclosure reported in which Myanmar authorities officially designated the 81-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate as a “special female prisoner.” This designation coincided with a visit from Ministry of Home Affairs officials who delivered parcels, including two books on soil, a sealed envelope, and diplomatic documents sent by King Charles III of the United Kingdom, as detailed by Agence France-Presse reports.

Photo: MGR Online

Family Appeals for Unconditional Freedom Amid Diplomatic Outreach

Despite the rare communication and the delivery of royal correspondence, Aris maintained that the single phone call does not substitute for proper family access. He reiterated demands for the immediate and unconditional release of his mother and all political prisoners, emphasizing that basic human rights and personal freedom should not serve as diplomatic bargaining chips or tools for political concession.

Analysts tracking the region note that the ruling administration, led by Min Aung Hlaing, has gradually increased visible outreach regarding Suu Kyi’s status after years of complete isolation following the 2021 overthrow of the democratically elected government.

Photo: News1Live

Shifting International Dynamics and Regional Strategy

The public relations steps taken by Myanmar’s leadership come as the administration seeks to mend relations with the international community and ASEAN member states, which have long treated Suu Kyi’s detention as a core diplomatic obstacle. Observers cited by MGR Online suggest that providing managed access and visual evidence of Suu Kyi’s well-being functions as a calculated strategy to alleviate external pressure without relinquishing political control.

As international monitors evaluate these developments, the central demands from human rights organizations and family members remain focused on securing unhindered medical access and consistent, private communication channels for the aging leader, whose total prison sentence under extended house detention stands at 18 years.