Myanmar’s Min Aung Hlaing Meets Japanese Envoy Sasakawa, State Media Says

Japan’s special envoy for national reconciliation in Myanmar, Yohei Sasakawa, met with junta chief-turned-president Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyitaw on Tuesday, as international re-engagement with the Southeast Asian nation intensifies following years of diplomatic isolation.

Assistance for the Internal Peace Process

State-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar reported Wednesday that Sasakawa, who also serves as the honorary chair of the Nippon Foundation, held direct talks with Min Aung Hlaing. During the meeting, the two officials discussed plans for Sasakawa to provide assistance to Myanmar’s internal peace process. Discussions also covered support from the Nippon Foundation aimed at developing the country’s human resources.

Myanmar remains locked in a devastating civil war triggered by a 2021 military coup led by Min Aung Hlaing, which deposed the elected civilian government. The conflict has killed more than 100,000 people and displaced over 3.5 million citizens across the country.

Japan’s Special Envoy for National Reconciliation in Myanmar, Yohei Sasakawa, says he remains committed to his quiet diplomacy for a federal democratic Myanmar as young people are speaking up against…Link in comments#MyanmarPeace #YoheiSasakawa #FederalDemocracy #newagebd pic.twitter.com/CJTfkW7C6K — https://x.com/NewAgeBDcom/status/2097265776151687518

Sasakawa Mediates Between Myanmar Military and Armed Groups

Sasakawa has a long history of mediating between Myanmar’s military and various armed groups opposed to the regime. In 2022, he helped broker a truce between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army rebel group in Rakhine, according to the Nippon Foundation. That ceasefire has since collapsed, sparking renewed fighting in the region.

Japan’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Sasakawa’s visit. However, Tokyo has gradually increased its diplomatic touchpoints with the military government. Japan’s acting envoy to Myanmar met with the country’s foreign minister in October in their first known public engagement. That meeting followed a September visit to Naypyitaw by Japanese ruling party lawmaker Hiromichi Watanabe.

Date / Period Engagement Event Key Participants 2022 Ceasefire brokering in Rakhine Yohei Sasakawa, Myanmar Military, Arakan Army September Diplomatic visit to Naypyitaw Hiromichi Watanabe, Japanese ruling party October First known public ministerial meeting Japan’s acting envoy, Myanmar foreign minister Tuesday Talks on internal peace and human resources Yohei Sasakawa, Min Aung Hlaing

Broader International Re-Engagement

Beyond Tokyo’s shifting diplomatic footprint, other major international actors are beginning to recalibrate their approach to the junta. The United States has also initiated re-engagement with Myanmar, with officials from both countries holding talks in Tokyo earlier this month, according to Reuters reporting.

These diplomatic maneuvers point to a broader, cautious return of foreign interlocutors to Naypyitaw. Yet, the collapse of prior ceasefires and the ongoing humanitarian crisis show the immense hurdles facing any external mediation effort.