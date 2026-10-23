Prince William Makes Surprise Appearance on Graham Norton Show

Prince William made a surprise appearance on the Graham Norton Show during a special episode dedicated to the Earthshot Prize, joining guests Cate Blanchett, Robert Irwin, and Hannah Waddingham on the sofa.

The episode, scheduled to air on Friday at 22.40 on BBC One, features the future king stepping out to join the conversation after Graham Norton initially discussed the climate initiative with Blanchett, Irwin, and Waddingham, all of whom are involved with the prize.

Prince William makes surprise appearance on Graham Norton for Earthshot Prize countdown:

The Prince of Wales Joins the Sofa

Prince William appeared unexpectedly on the Graham Norton Show during a special edition highlighting the Earthshot Prize, which airs on Friday.

He joined guests Cate Blanchett, Robert Irwin, and Hannah Waddingham on stage after Norton introduced the initiative.

The discussion covered the Earthshot Prize, William’s support for Aston Villa, and his appreciation for Christopher Nolan films.

The Origins and Goals of the Earthshot Prize

William established the Earthshot Prize in 2020, taking direct cues from the Moonshot project of US President John F Kennedy, which set researchers the task of successfully sending astronauts to the Moon and returning them safely. Centered on finding, celebrating, and expanding planetary repair solutions, the initiative operates around five specific targets known as Earthshots: Clean Our Air, Protect and Restore Nature, Fix Our Climate, Build a Waste-Free World, and Revive Our Oceans. Each winner receives £1m, and the future king has committed his support to the prize until 2030.

Upcoming Ceremonies and Past Winners

The conversation on the programme bridged environmental urgency with lighter topics, including the prince’s long-time support for Aston Villa and his love of Christopher Nolan films, alongside discussions on the need to pair optimism and urgency when tackling climate change. This year’s winners are set to be announced at a ceremony in Mumbai in November. Previous ceremonies have featured prominent figures and performers, such as former Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel, then-UK prime minister Keir Starmer, and pop stars Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes performing at the event in Rio de Janeiro. The 2025 winners included Lagos Fashion Week, for “transforming one of the world’s most wasteful industries” by requiring designers to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability.