Royal Canin: Identifying and Addressing Allergies in Dogs

Persistent itching, excessive paw licking, skin irritation, and recurring ear infections can be signs of an allergy in dogs. Dermatological diseases rank among the most frequent reasons for veterinary consultations worldwide, with Royal Canin reporting that one out of every five veterinary visits relates to dermatological signs such as itching, skin and ear infections, redness, or hair loss.

Identifying Allergy Triggers in Dogs

Canine allergies generally stem from three primary categories: flea allergy dermatitis, environmental allergies, and food allergies. Fleas serve as a leading cause of allergic reactions, where a single bite can trigger an exaggerated immune response in certain animals, causing intense itching, irritation, and skin lesions. Meanwhile, dust, pollen, certain plants, and mites provoke environmental reactions in predisposed dogs, frequently affecting the ears, face, and paws.

Royal Canin Allergies in Dogs | Wag!

Although food allergies represent a smaller percentage of cases, their symptoms easily mimic other dermatological problems. Carolina Figueroa, a veterinarian and corporate affairs head Latam seeds at Royal Canin, notes, La única forma de diagnosticar una alergia alimentaria es mediante una dieta de eliminación supervisada por un médico veterinario. This supervision process takes about eight weeks to determine if a direct link exists between a pet’s diet and its symptoms.

Warning Signs and Prevention Strategies

Recognizing the physical indicators of skin issues allows tutors to seek prompt medical guidance. Key warning signs include persistent itching, frequent scratching, excessive paw licking, recurring ear infections, and hair loss or changes in coat quality. Figueroa emphasizes, El rascado constante y los problemas en la piel son alertas que ningún tutor debería ignorar. Identificar si el origen está relacionado con parásitos, factores ambientales o la alimentación es el primer paso para ayudar a recuperar el bienestar de las mascotas.

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Beyond addressing specific causes, prevention relies on maintaining up-to-date antiparasitic treatments, periodic veterinary checks, and complete nutrition. Because the skin acts as the body’s largest protective organ, it requires specific nutrients such as omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, zinc, amino acids, and antioxidants to strengthen the cutaneous barrier and maintain healthy skin.