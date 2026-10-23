Ukrainian counterintelligence detains sailor for exposing Neptune missile positions

Active Geolocation Metadata Exposes Neptune Missile Systems on TikTok

Ukrainian counterintelligence has detained a contract serviceman in the Mykolaiv region who abandoned his post and broadcast more than ten videos to TikTok, laying bare the combat positions and basing points of his Ukrainian Navy unit.

The October 2026 arrest followed online activity that exposed the launch systems and transport-loading vehicles of the RK-360MC Neptune system alongside active combat operations. Recorded on a smartphone featuring active geolocation tags, the footage carried precise geographic coordinates that created an immediate operational security risk for defensive lines along the coastline of southern Ukraine.

Preemptive Security Interventions by the SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) moved quickly once the digital disclosures were flagged. Counterintelligence officers intervened preemptively to secure the affected temporary deployment sites before enemy forces could pinpoint exact coordinates and launch targeted strikes.

The sailor had been hiding from his unit while uploading the previously recorded material to his personal page. In the two weeks preceding the arrest, the SSU detained three additional residents in the capital region who had published the positions of domestic air defense systems on social media.

Martial Law Violations and Eight-Year Sentences

Investigators formally notified the detained sailor of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The statute specifically addresses the unauthorized dissemination of information regarding the location, redeployment, or identification of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the ground under conditions of martial law.

Procedural guidance for the prosecution is being managed by the Mykolaiv Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the field of defense of the Southern region. Under the current charges, the suspect faces a maximum penalty of up to eight years of imprisonment.