DOJ deploying federal election monitors to seven Michigan communities

The U.S. Department of Justice is deploying federal election monitors to seven Michigan communities for the upcoming November 3 midterm election, following a similar presence during the state’s August primary, state officials announced on Thursday.

Notices Issued to Seven Michigan Municipalities

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel stated that the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division issued notices on Wednesday to Detroit, East Lansing, Flint, Grand Rapids, Hamtramck, Lansing, and Warren. The federal personnel visiting these polling places on Election Day typically include federal attorneys and other staff members.

State officials emphasized that the presence of these monitors is a standard part of the electoral process rather than an extraordinary intervention.

DOJ sending election monitors to Michigan

“The law provides specific parameters that allow monitors, observers and challengers to witness elections at local polling places,” Nessel said in a news release from the Michigan Attorney General. “It’s important for residents to know that DOJ monitors are a standard part of our election process, and we anticipate they will comport with state and federal law just as they did in this year’s August Primary.” But make no mistake, my office stands ready to hold accountable those who attempt to unlawfully interfere with or intimidate Michigan voters or election workers, regardless of who they may be, Nessel added.

Strict Boundaries for Federal Observers

Under Michigan law, federal election monitors must adhere to the same operational boundaries as public poll watchers. State guidelines dictate that monitors cannot speak directly with voters, touch election equipment or ballots, or otherwise interfere with the administration of voting.

DOJ to deploy election monitors in seven Michigan cities for November election

Unless granted broader access by a local clerk, monitors are generally required to observe from a distance of 100 feet away from the entrance to a polling place, though local election officials frequently permit them inside. Election officials told Votebeat Michigan that the monitors overseeing Michigan’s primary election were polite and unobtrusive.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope indicated that he anticipates a similarly smooth process for the upcoming midterms, noting that the city’s previous experience with DOJ observers involved strict observation without direct interaction with voters. Swope defended the city’s handling of previous elections, stating, You know, we run safe, secure and accurate elections, and noting that he receives frequent praise from voters for his communication regarding voting procedures.

Photo: wilx.com

State Leadership Prepares Clerks and Voters

Gretchen Whitmer and Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie both affirmed the security of the state’s voting infrastructure and expressed confidence in local election clerks.

“Michigan elections are safe and secure,” Whitmer said. “The presence of federal election monitors is an expected part of the process, as it has been for years. Election officials here work year-round to ensure every eligible voter can cast a ballot and the same continues to be true ahead of November 3rd.” She further emphasized that in Michigan, the state will continue to protect the fundamental right to vote.

DOJ election monitors coming to seven Michigan cities, including Flint

Edevbie added that state and local officials have maintained regular contact with the DOJ regarding plans for the election, noting that Michigan has hosted federal election monitors in past elections, and we know clerks are well-prepared for this process.

House or Senate candidates appear on the ballot. Unlike DOJ staff, these congressional observers are granted full access to areas where ballots are cast, processed, tabulated, audited, or certified, though they remain strictly prohibited from handling ballots, touching equipment, or interfering with voters and administrators.