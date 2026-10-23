US Futures Near Flat After Tech Sell-Off

U.S. equity futures hovered near flatlines on Thursday evening, stabilizing after a severe technology sector sell-off driven by mounting investor anxiety over whether artificial intelligence spending will generate near-term returns.

Markets Assess Tech Volatility Amid Oil Surge

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 52 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.06% and Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 0.1% as markets assessed ongoing tech volatility.

edged up 52 points, or 0.1%, while futures gained 0.06% and futures slipped 0.1% as markets assessed ongoing tech volatility. During regular trading sessions, the broader S&P 500 sank 1.2% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 2.6%, marking their steepest single-session declines since July and June respectively, as reported by CNBC.

sank 1.2% while the tech-heavy slid 2.6%, marking their steepest single-session declines since July and June respectively, as reported by CNBC. Crude oil prices surged approximately 4% to $113.17 a barrel for Brent, reaching the highest settlement price since May amid geopolitical tensions involving planned military escalations in the Middle East.

Silicon Valley CapEx Faces Scrutiny as Debt Markets Tighten

The sudden market downturn materialized as investors reassessed the staggering capital expenditure required to fund the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom. According to estimates from the Brookings Institution highlighted by CBS News, developing AI infrastructure between 2025 and 2032 will cost upwards of $10 trillion, eclipsing historical capital expenditures like 19th-century railroad construction.

Adam Crisafulli, head of Vital Knowledge, noted in a research note cited by CBS News that artificial intelligence growth remains entirely dependent on outsized capital outlays. Because spending is dramatically outpacing operating cash flow, corporations are forced to rely heavily on equity and debt markets that are tightening rapidly.

JUST IN: Over $750,000,000,000 wiped out from the US stock market at open. pic.twitter.com/18D4jkSsZ4 — https://x.com/WatcherGuru/status/2113267112445911242

AI growth is dependent on capex (one of the most capital-intensive industries ever), and since capex is dramatically outpacing op. cash flow, companies are reliant on the largess of equity and debt investors to underwrite all the spending, but lately those markets are becoming increasingly less accommodating.

During regular trading, major technology names experienced steep corrections across multiple segments. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 4.4%, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) fell 3.2%, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) declined 8.1%, according to CNBC data. Meanwhile, Reuters noted that chipmakers including Intel Corp and Micron Technology Inc also tumbled more than 8%.

Global Market Fallout Across Asian and Domestic Indices

International exchanges absorbed the shockwave from Wall Street on Thursday. South Korea’s benchmark Kospi Index fell 2.42%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 2.1% to close below the 63,000 threshold for the first time since September 14, and mainland China’s CSI 300 declined 1.76%, sliding further into a technical bear market, as documented by CNBC.

Why is the Stock Market falling today? 4 factors dragging Nifty, Sensexhttps://t.co/oy83xwJxcV — https://x.com/ZeeBusiness/status/2113168358371926431

Domestically, the performance divergence between large-cap technology and defensive sectors was stark. While the Nasdaq dove 694 points to close at 26,008.86—a 2.6% drop according to Reuters—the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a marginal gain of less than 0.1%, supported by consumer staples and select earnings beats from corporations like Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG), which advanced 5.6% despite warning of rising cost pressures.

Market Index Session Close Percentage Change Nasdaq Composite 26,008.86 -2.60% S&P 500 7,663.43 -1.21% Dow Jones Industrial Average 52,867.98 +0.02%

Yield Compression and Geopolitical Pressure on Energy

As equity investors rotated out of risk assets, capital flooded into safe havens, driving bond yields downward. CNBC reported that the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slid 18.5 basis points to 4.961%, while the 30-year yield fell 15 basis points and the 2-year yield dropped 17.5 basis points.

Photo: CBS News

Market participants now look ahead to upcoming quarterly results from megacap technology firms including Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet to determine whether consumer demand and enterprise software monetization can justify the unprecedented capital allocations funneled into artificial intelligence.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% today, its 21st daily decline so far this year with a loss above 1%. This is perfectly normal volatility for the stock market – the average year since 1928 has 29 large declines. Downside risk is the price of admission. Without it, there would be no reward. pic.twitter.com/WUpfsLppeu — https://x.com/charliebilello/status/2113386292029309091