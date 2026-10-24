Ricki Lake Displays Fresh-Faced Appearance in New York

Ricki Lake displayed a fresh-faced appearance in New York on October 22, 2026, celebrating Sherri Shepherd’s debut as the first female Genie in Aladdin, following a significant 40-pound weight loss and a deep plane facelift.

Public Appearance in New York

At the photo call ahead of the performance, the 58-year-old former talk show host wore a grey tee, a burgundy cardigan, and light-wash denim jeans featuring an asymmetric, overlapping waistband. She wore her white hair in a classic straight bob that hit just above the shoulders with simple makeup, which highlighted her facial procedures. I went and had an amazing facelift last year, Ricki told Maury Povich earlier in 2026, speaking on his podcast.

Weight Loss and Facelift Details

Utilizing health trackers including a glucose monitor, a watch, and an Oura Ring, she lost 40 pounds over the course of a year by 2023.

After finding herself unhappy with excess skin around her neck and chin that would not tighten up by itself, she underwent a procedure in 2024. In July 2026, she shared the second anniversary of her operation, detailing that she had a deep plane lower face and neck lift along with a mild co2 laser performed by Dr. Allen Foulad. Ricki previously shared that she knew the loose skin would never tighten up at the age of 55 and that although she still felt extra cute and loved myself regardless, the procedure was the icing on the cake. The last two pics are recent and without makeup or filter. Her transparency regarding the plastic surgery journey also encouraged her friend Rosie O’Donnell to have surgery, with Rosie commenting: Thank u ricki. I did mine cause of u n our galpals.

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