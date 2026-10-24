Billboard Charts: Adela, Karol G and Dominic Fike Hit Top 10

Taylor Swift maintains the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 with her track “Patient Zero” for a third week, driven by over 150,000 physical copies sold, while newer entries from international pop and Latin acts shake up the upper reaches of the chart, according to NPR reports.

The Bottom Line

Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero” holds the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a third week, backed by robust physical sales.

Slovak pop singer and dancer Adéla and singer, songwriter and actor Dominic Fike both secure their first-ever career top 10 hits on the current chart.

Colombian singer Karol G lands her second career top 10 entry with “Bby WOW,” injecting Latin music into a chart that has been dominated by country ballads and Taylor Swift.

Slovak Pop and TikTok Momentum Drive First-Time Chart Successes

While the top of the chart remains steady, a shift occurs further down the upper tier as several artists crack the top 10 for the first time. NPR reported that Slovak pop singer and dancer Adéla enters the upper reaches with her track “Nicole Kidman,” a song and accompanying music video that directly reference the filmography of actress Nicole Kidman, including the movie Babygirl.

Dominic Fike, Ashe, Bruno Mars & More: Highlights of This Week’s Billboard Charts https://t.co/mmFelomr6F — https://x.com/billboardcharts/status/2112597253479104746

Dominic Fike joins her in the top 10 for his first career appearance with the song “Babydoll.” Originally released in 2018, the track initially entered the Hot 100 in February following a surge of interest on TikTok before developing independent momentum on the charts. Fike, known to audiences for his role in Euphoria, achieves this milestone years after the song’s initial release.

Karol G Delivers Seasonal Counterprogramming with Bby WOW

The lower half of the top 10 also reflects a notable genre shift away from the country ballads and Taylor Swift that have dominated recent weeks. Colombian singer Karol G secures her second career top 10 entry with “Bby WOW,” which stands as the biggest Latin music hit of the season. The track shares a titular theme with Fike’s single, highlighting a week where multiple baby-themed titles occupy the chart’s upper tier.

Artist Song Title Chart Milestone Adéla “Nicole Kidman” First career top 10 hit Dominic Fike “Babydoll” First career top 10 hit (released in 2018) Karol G “Bby WOW” Second career top 10 entry

Shifting Dynamics in Current Music Consumption

The simultaneous rise of older catalog tracks accelerated by social media platforms like TikTok alongside fresh international releases points to changing listener habits on the Hot 100. As physical sales continue to anchor legacy releases at the apex of the industry, platform-driven discoveries and regional crossovers are carving out sustainable space in the mainstream top tier.