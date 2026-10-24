Niagara Women Defeat Le Moyne in Swimming Events

Niagara women’s swimming swept all 14 events to defeat Le Moyne 188-100, while the men’s squad claimed five event victories in a narrow 136-155 loss at the Rev. Vincent B. Ryan, S.J. Pool in Syracuse, N.Y.

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Distance Dominance: Swimmers like Marty Divis and Logan Osterwise secured commanding distance wins.

Swimmers like Marty Divis and Logan Osterwise secured commanding distance wins. Relay Depth: The Niagara women’s quartet of Killion, Pitton, Vo, and Jackson solidified their status.

The Niagara women’s quartet of Killion, Pitton, Vo, and Jackson solidified their status. Upcoming Fixtures: Both squads will head to the UB Invite in Buffalo, N.Y.

Women’s Squad Sets Pool Records in Unbeaten Sweep

The Purple Eagles dominated from the opening gun on the women’s side. The 200 Medley Relay quartet featuring Natalie Killion, Alaina Pitton, My-Ky Vo, and Megan Jackson set the tone by touching first in a pool-record time of 1:46.28. From there, the team never looked back.

Niagara transfer Ladon Williams, agent, Jake Pavorsky of Brightside Sports (@brightsidehoops) tells Transfer Tapes he has been in contact with the following schools since entering the Portal April 8: La Salle | Maine | Eastern MIchigan | Le Moyne |… pic.twitter.com/ZIHNfPwXDs — https://x.com/TransferTapes/status/2041895013014003771

Out of the 13 subsequent event wins, six featured Niagara securing both first and second place. The distance squad showcased exceptional depth by sweeping the top three spots in both the 1000 and 500 Free. Marty Divis led the 1000 Free, followed by Amelia Peron and Shani Fridman. Divis returned in the 500 Free to break the pool record, ahead of Mary Carl and Natalie Gilbert.

Individual standout performances continued across all strokes. Alaina Pitton shattered pool records in both the 100 and 200 Breaststroke, clocking 1:05.30 and 2:21.39 respectively. Natalie Killion added individual pool records in the 100 Backstroke at 56.34 and the 200 Backstroke at 2:03.51. Claire Gorton secured a dominant win in the 200 Free by a three-second margin, while Megan Jackson controlled the 50 Free from start to finish.

Event Athlete / Relay Quartet Mark / Time Record Type 200 Medley Relay Killion, Pitton, Vo, Jackson 1:46.28 Pool Record 100 Backstroke Natalie Killion 56.34 Pool Record 100 Breaststroke Alaina Pitton 1:05.30 Pool Record 200 Backstroke Natalie Killion 2:03.51 Pool Record 200 Breaststroke Alaina Pitton 2:21.39 Pool Record 500 Free Marty Divis 5:07.30 Pool Record

Men’s Squad Battles in Close Contest

The men’s meet delivered a back-and-forth battle where Niagara ultimately came up short against Le Moyne, falling 136-155. Vilem Mikula spearheaded the effort with victories in the 100 and 200 Backstroke. Both events yielded crucial points as the Purple Eagles swept the top three spots in each race, with Holden Brock and Owen Stoneburgh following Mikula in the 100.

Logan Osterwise claimed his first collegiate victory in the 1000 Free, cruising ahead of teammate James Coyne. Ethan Hunter showed his grit, coming from behind to take the 200 Fly (1:53.42), just missing a pool record by hundredths. Ethan Jones also stepped up in distance, posting a lifetime best of 4:51.85 in the 500 Free. Despite a strong 1-2-3 finish in the 200 IM by Thomas Latimer, Michael Levine, and Elliot Burgos, Niagara’s relays could not close the gap.

Upcoming Schedule at the UB Invite

The Purple Eagles will return to competition on Friday, November 20, traveling to Buffalo, N.Y., to participate in the UB Invite.