All Blacks ruled out of northern tour due to injuries

The All Blacks face a mounting injury crisis on the eve of their northern tour, losing nine players in total after prop Tyrel Lomax, hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, and loose forward Shannon Frizell were ruled out of the upcoming November fixtures, 1News reported.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Depth charts for the upcoming November internationals face severe disruption as selectors prepare to name a 36-man squad on Tuesday morning.

Betting markets for the opening fixture against Scotland on November 8 will likely recalibrate given the injuries in the forward pack.

Mounting Casualties in the Forward Pack

Frizell suffered a non-contact knee injury during the second Bledisloe Cup test in Sydney. Scans later confirmed a ruptured posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his left knee, leaving him facing about six weeks out. Taukei’aho sustained a calf tear after accelerating off a maul in the second half of that same test, ruling him out for four to six weeks and sidelining him for the entire November window.

Lomax missed both Bledisloe tests entirely while managing an ongoing disc injury in his neck stemming from the Super Rugby season. Selectors confirmed the condition remains aggravated, keeping him at home for dedicated treatment while the squad travels.

Previous Inclusions on the Sidelines

These latest omissions compound an already extensive injury list for the touring side. Captain Ardie Savea is sidelined with a shoulder issue, while loose forward Luke Jacobson nurses an elbow injury. The back-three and midfield stocks have also taken hits with wingers Caleb Clarke (shoulder) and Leroy Carter (ankle), alongside first five-eighth Ruben Love (ankle) and prop Ollie Norris (knee), all previously ruled out.

Meanwhile, medical staff continue to assess remaining squad members. First five-eighth Richie Mo’unga missed both Bledisloe tests due to a calf injury and remains under evaluation ahead of Tuesday’s squad naming.

Player Position Injury Status Tyrel Lomax Prop Neck Disc Injury Withheld from tour Ardie Savea Captain / Loose Forward Shoulder Previously ruled out Richie Mo’unga First Five-Eighth Calf Under assessment

Upcoming Fixtures and the Nations Championship Schedule

The depleted touring party faces a demanding slate to complete their round-robin commitments in the Nations Championship. The team takes on Scotland on November 8, followed by a clash with Wales on November 15, and concludes the traditional tour against England on November 22.

The campaign culminates in a finals weekend scheduled for November 27 through November 29. That concluding phase will feature six tests pitting each northern hemisphere side against the matching seed from the southern hemisphere.

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