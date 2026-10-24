Connor McDavid Etches Name in NHL History with Five-Point Night

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid delivered a five-point performance, orchestrating a dramatic third-period comeback to secure a crucial point while etching his name alongside Wayne Gretzky in NHL history.

Historic Assist Streaks and Elite Company

McDavid was not merely padding a stat sheet during the recent matchup, as every single one of his five points came in regulation play. His second goal arrived with the goaltender pulled to the bench with just 1:28 remaining on the clock, forcing the game into extra time. Leon Draisaitl mirrored that output with a two-goal, three-assist night, as the duo single-handedly fueled Edmonton’s rally from a two-goal deficit.

The production extended two distinct historical milestones. McDavid pushed his streak of registering at least one assist from the start of the season to 10 games. That run places him fourth all-time for the longest season-opening assist streaks in NHL history, trailing only Sebastian Aho, Ken Linseman, and Wayne Gretzky, who reached 12 games. Along the way, McDavid surpassed the 21 assists that belonged to Lemieux through the first 10 games of a campaign, closing the night with 23. He also recorded his 67th game with three assists, tying Sidney Crosby for fifth place on the all-time list.

Locker Room Reactions and Tactical Evolution

Inside the Edmonton locker room, the assessment of the captain’s performance focused on maturity and situational awareness. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins returned to the lineup after missing the opening nine games due to a lower-body injury. Having observed the team’s early fixtures from a distance, Nugent-Hopkins noted that McDavid continues to elevate his own standard.

“I’ve seen it all year watching the team, the manner in which they battle and compete without regard for the scoreboard or the moment of the match,” Nugent-Hopkins said of the team’s resilience. “I think the way we pressed in the third period, with a great reaction being down by two goals against that team, was difficult to achieve, so it’s fun to be part of this and definitely I am glad to be back on the ice.”

Draisaitl offered a similar appraisal, pointing out that McDavid’s on-ice understanding has sharpened with age. The German forward noted that while the high-end speed and offensive dynamism remain identical to when McDavid was 24 years old, the finer details of his play have reached a level that leaves teammates searching for adjectives.

Draisaitl himself maintained an elite individual pace, adding two goals to reach 10 on the season alongside 11 assists, while extending his own goal-scoring streak to five consecutive matches.

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