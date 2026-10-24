Eight Nations Warn US and Israel Against Renewed Strikes on Iran

Foreign ministers from eight countries cautioned the United States against launching new military strikes on Iran during a summit in Istanbul on October 23, 2026. Convened to address escalating regional conflicts, the coalition warned that renewed hostilities would severely disrupt global energy markets and expand the war.

The Istanbul Summit Unites Regional and European Diplomats

Diplomats from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy sat down with counterparts from Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Egypt. The gathering marked a first-of-its-kind attempt by the E3 and R4 groups to coordinate regional stability parameters. Fidan, Egypt’s Badr Abdelatty, Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar and Saudi Arabia’s Faisal bin Farhan spoke for the Middle Eastern nations, whereas Barrot, Miliband, Germany’s Johann Wadephul and Italy’s Antonio Tajani represented the European side. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated after the discussions that none of the participating countries approved of another military intervention against Tehran. Fidan emphasized that diplomacy and dialogue remain the only viable paths to end the war. We are ⁠all in agreement that a new attack on Iran would expand the war in the ​region, Fidan told a press conference after the meeting, adding that A military intervention on Iran is not in any ​way a solution. Nobody approves this at the moment. Speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war, Mr Fidan said: Either the war must stop, or, if it does not, parties must agree to exemptions for energy and grain issues.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot warned reporters that further escalation between Iran and the US would create nothing but losers and have severe consequences for hydrocarbon prices. Barrot specifically cautioned that any renewed entanglement could drive oil prices even higher. Antonio Tajani stressed that military intervention alone cannot solve the crisis, advocating instead for sustained dialogue to guarantee freedom of navigation.

Strait of Hormuz Security and the Threat of Fresh Strikes

US President Donald Trump stated earlier in the month that Washington would not launch an attack before the midterms due to productive talks with Tehran.

However, US Ambassador to Turkiye Tom Barrack told podcast host Mario Nawfal that Washington could absolutely strike Iran. Barrack claimed any potential military action would not aim at regime change, but rather at rebalancing regional security so that hostages and threats are eliminated. In response, the Istanbul summit participants demanded the swift and full restoration of safe, secure, and unhindered passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Wider Geopolitical Friction Points Across the Region

Beyond the immediate US-Iran standoff, the ministers tackled multiple interconnected security crises. Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, and Pakistan described the Israeli occupation as the main source of instability in the Middle East and beyond. The R4 group called for the urgent implementation of a two-state solution.

Photo: Reuters

The multinational bloc also condemned the unacceptable escalation by Iran-backed Houthi militias against Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s internationally recognized government. R4 members expressed solidarity with Riyadh and urged the rebel groups to return to the political process. Iran and the Houthis are choking off global energy and fertilizer supplies while holding international commerce for ransom, according to German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

Photo: Arab News

Country / Group Key Officials Present Core Stance on Iran Conflict Turkiye (R4) Hakan Fidan Opposes military intervention; emphasizes diplomacy and regional dialogue. France (E3) Jean-Noel Barrot Warns of oil price spikes and insists escalation creates only losers. Saudi Arabia (R4) Prince Faisal bin Farhan Calls for de-escalation while managing ongoing Houthi border attacks. Italy Antonio Tajani Seeks diplomatic de-escalation to guarantee freedom of navigation in Hormuz.

Turkiye continues to bolster its regional diplomatic architecture through mechanisms like the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement signed in August with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. While Cairo weighs whether to join the pact, the participating nations agreed to maintain close consultation and coordination. As the diplomatic window narrows ahead of early November, the coalition’s unified stance leaves Washington and Jerusalem weighing the heavy economic and geopolitical costs of a renewed military campaign.