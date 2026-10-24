Comedian Park Byung-gyu Marries Non-Celebrity Bride Today

Comedian Park Byung-gyu, widely celebrated as the “Toe Teacher” on the YouTube channel School Meal King, marries his non-celebrity fiancée today at 5:30 p.m. at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. The private ceremony marks his official entry into marriage, built upon a foundation of mutual trust and affection.

The Wedding and Career Milestone

Park Byung-gyu ties the knot with his non-celebrity partner in a private ceremony at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul.

The wedding features a solemn and warm atmosphere designed to respect the privacy of both families.

The milestone coincides with his career resurgence as the character “Toe Teacher” on YouTube and his recent ventures into professional wrestling entertainment.

From MBN Recruitment to YouTube Stardom

Early television credits included appearances on MBN’s Comedy Republic and MBC’s Fall in Love with Comedy. During his stint on the latter, his work in the “I Am Your Father” sketch established his comedic timing and distinct performance style.

After years of navigating changing broadcast platforms, Park found a second career prime online. As “Toe Teacher” on the YouTube channel School Meal King, he captured the attention of younger demographics, building a dedicated following across elementary, middle, and high school audiences.

Expanding Into Korean Professional Wrestling

Beyond his classroom-parody persona, Park has recently diversified his output. He has been driving the revival and popular appeal of Korean professional wrestling. By blending his trademark cheerful character work and narrative storytelling with athletic entertainment, he has exposed the sport to fresh viewer segments.

Ahead of the nuptials at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul, Park addressed his supporters and collaborators regarding the dual milestones in his personal and professional life. “I am grateful to have found a precious partner to open a new chapter in life together,” Park stated, looking forward to his next steps as a newlywed and entertainer.

Career Milestone Platform / Outlet Details Comedy Debut MBN Joined as part of the network’s first public recruitment in 2011. Breakout Sketch MBC Gained recognition through the “I Am Your Father” segment on Fall in Love with Comedy. Current Success YouTube Achieved a second prime as “Toe Teacher” on School Meal King.

Looking Ahead to Family and Content Creation

The wedding proceedings are set for this evening with the ceremony held privately to consider the bride’s status and both families. While the bride remains out of the public eye, Park has emphasized his dedication to balancing his personal responsibilities with his ongoing creative output.

Photo: starnewskorea.com

“As a family head, I will take responsibility and strive to bring more laughter as an actor and creator,” Park shared ahead of the ceremony, outlining his commitment to his craft as he enters this new chapter.