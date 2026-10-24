Forgotten Youth: The Crisis of Long COVID in Children

Sixteen-year-old Charlotte van Leersum and an estimated 40,000 other Dutch children and young adults are battling severe, life-altering post-COVID symptoms, according to advocacy groups and medical researchers reporting to EenVandaag this week. Legal and medical professionals warn that pediatric post-viral care remains dangerously inadequate across the Netherlands.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Pediatric Post-COVID: A multi-system chronic illness affecting youth following SARS-CoV-2 infection, causing severe physical fatigue, post-exertional malaise (PEM), and cognitive dysfunction.

A multi-system chronic illness affecting youth following SARS-CoV-2 infection, causing severe physical fatigue, post-exertional malaise (PEM), and cognitive dysfunction. Post-Exertional Malaise (PEM): A severe, disproportionate worsening of symptoms after minimal physical or mental exertion, often rendering patients bedridden.

A severe, disproportionate worsening of symptoms after minimal physical or mental exertion, often rendering patients bedridden. Clinical Inequity: A lack of standardized diagnostic pathways and pediatric treatment centers leaves thousands of affected minors isolated at home without professional medical oversight.

The Invisible Lives of Pediatric Patients

Four years ago, Charlotte was a high-achieving pre-university student who rode horses five times a week. That life ended following her third SARS-CoV-2 infection over two years ago. Today, her world is confined to her family home. Simple daily actions, such as walking down the stairs or lifting eating utensils, trigger extreme exhaustion.

“If I have a bad day, the first challenge is: how do I get down the stairs?” Charlotte told EenVandaag. “On very bad days, I literally have to go step by step, sitting down. Otherwise, I really can’t manage it.”

National patient organization Long Covid estimates that roughly 40,000 children and young adults suffer from the condition in the Netherlands. Approximately 15,000 of these patients are between the ages of 2 and 16, while the remaining 24,000 fall into the 16-to-24 age bracket. Pediatric post-COVID is characterized by prolonged systemic inflammation, autonomic nervous system dysfunction, and profound fatigue that does not resolve with rest.

The Legal Battle for Medical Recognition

Professor Niels Eijkelkamp, a pediatric post-COVID researcher, emphasizes that the condition presents a major public health crisis affecting invisible lives. Because these patients remain homebound, securing public funding and research grants proves exceptionally difficult.

Isabella Roos, an attorney and chair of the Association of Youth Law Attorneys (VNJA), argues that the Dutch government is failing its legal obligations to protect vulnerable youth. Roos urges the cabinet to scale up research funding immediately to halt the stagnation of countless young lives.

Affected families frequently face severe social isolation and skepticism from their communities. Charlotte notes that outsiders often dismiss her condition as truancy or laziness because viral persistence and organ-system injury are not immediately visible.

Patient Demographic Estimated Population Size Primary Clinical Impact Ages 2 to 16 ~15,000 School drop-out, home confinement, severe PEM Ages 16 to 24 ~24,000 Impaired higher education, social isolation, chronic fatigue Total Estimated Cohort ~40,000 Multi-system post-viral morbidity across the Netherlands

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Despite the overwhelming physical and psychological toll, families like Charlotte’s continue pressing for systemic reform, increased research budgets, and access to international therapeutic interventions that remain unavailable within domestic clinical guidelines.

References

EenVandaag. Postcovidzorg voor kinderen zoals Charlotte (16) schiet tekort: ‘Voel me echt in de steek gelaten’.

Long Covid Nederland. National Patient Organization epidemiological estimates on pediatric post-viral illness.

Vereniging van Jeugdrecht Advocaten (VNJA). Public policy appeal regarding pediatric healthcare deficiencies in the Netherlands.