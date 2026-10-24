Severe Floods Force Rescues and Evacuations in the US Southwest

Severe flooding struck the American Southwest on Friday, forcing emergency rescues from rooftops, stranding motorists on impassable highways, and triggering mandatory evacuations across low-lying regions of Colorado and New Mexico after relentless rainfall abruptly ended months of regional drought.

Four Corners Region Submerged After Torrential Downpours

The destructive high water followed two months of heavy precipitation across the Four Corners region, where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah meet. Meteorologists recorded a total of 10 centimeters (4 inches) of rain since Wednesday across ground that was already thoroughly saturated. In Farmington, New Mexico, city officials instructed hundreds of households to evacuate along the San Juan River. Meanwhile, residents across the vast Navajo Nation prepared for a crecida that will reach its peak on Friday night or early Saturday morning.

“No esperen para hacer sus evacuaciones. Hagan sus preparativos para ustedes, sus familias, así como para sus animales,” urged Navajo Nation Deputy Police Chief Donnie Kee during a press conference. The crisis capped a week of severe weather that saw stormwaters flood dozens of homes in Utah while tornadoes tore off roofs, downed trees, and knocked out power lines across Arizona.

Military Rescuers Pull Residents From Rooftops in New Mexico

Emergency responders deployed rescue boats, helicopters, and amphibious vehicles from the New Mexico National Guard on Thursday night and Friday to reach stranded residents. San Juan County spokesperson Devin Neeley described harrowing rescue operations in communities facing severe inundation. “Estamos sacando a la gente de los techos y sacando a personas de casas que tienen 3 o 4 pies (1-1,2 metros) de agua dentro, y viene más agua,” Neeley said. Although the heavy rain paused temporarily, area rivers continued to swell. “Esto es grave. Seguimos enviando agentes para sacar a la gente de sus casas ahora mismo. De hecho, nuestro jefe de policía está a punto de perder su casa hoy,” Neeley added.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe warned that incoming floodwaters moving down the Animas River—a major tributary feeding into the San Juan River from southern Colorado—posed a threat. “La gente no cree que vaya a ser tan malo como es. Pero se puede ver cómo viene el flujo de agua, se puede ver cómo viene la crecida,” Hebbe told reporters, characterizing the disaster as a once-in-a-generation event.

Southern Colorado Waters Surpass Historic Previous Floods

Across the state line in southern Colorado, flood levels outstripped expectations, rising 1 meter (3 feet) higher than the historic San Juan River flood recorded one year prior. Frank Pereira, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland, noted that precipitation totals surpassed 12.7 centimeters (5 inches) around Pagosa Springs in central-south Colorado. Colorado National Guard flight crews utilized a helicopter to hoist two people and their three dogs to safety after their recreational vehicle became partially submerged. The victims had attempted to drive through an active flood zone before swift currents swept their vehicle into a river, according to the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office.

COLORADO HIT by Flash Floods — ORDERS EVACUATIONS, Highways Closed (Latest Updates)

Archuleta County Sheriff Mike Le Roux stated that the volume of water was unprecedented, though he confirmed no immediate reports of deaths or severe injuries. Tyler Scartaccini, an evacuee who stayed behind to monitor his property as water reached his porch and entered his garages, admitted the severity caught him off guard. “Sentí que estábamos en un lugar muy seguro y ahora no lo siento tanto,” Scartaccini said. State transit authorities closed major thoroughfares, including U.S. 550 between Silverton and Ouray—a high-altitude scenic path known as the “Million Dollar Highway”—due to severe runoff damage. Colorado Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency across 11 counties.

Location Precipitation / Water Level Primary Impact Pagosa Springs, Colorado Over 12.7 cm (5 inches) of rain Flood levels 1 meter higher than previous year; helicopter rescues. Farmington, New Mexico 10 cm (4 inches) since Wednesday Evacuations for ~600 homes along the San Juan River. Archuleta County, Colorado Unprecedented volume Road washouts, including U.S. 550, and isolated properties.

Cleanup Begins in Utah as Severe Weather Warnings Persist

To the west in Hurricane, Utah, residents began digging out from mud and debris as water levels receded, allowing families who had previously fled to return home. However, the threat shifted toward southeastern Utah, where creeks remained swollen. Alex DeSmet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, confirmed that active flood advisories remained in effect through the weekend.

Forecasters warned that the Four Corners region could absorb additional rainfall over the weekend, with early models predicting up to 1.25 centimeters (half an inch) of extra precipitation for northwestern New Mexico. While the regional terrain is naturally rocky and sparsely vegetated, leaving it inherently vulnerable to flash flooding, the prolonged saturation of the soil significantly elevated the risk of widespread destruction. Meteorological data indicated that the heavy moisture originated from decaying Pacific tropical systems that had recently made landfall.