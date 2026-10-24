Warriors Home Openers History: Steph Curry Era Record and Stats

The Golden State Warriors return to the Bay Area for their home opener following a tough 127-105 season-opening loss on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers, where Walker Kessler shot a perfect 12-for-12 in his debut and Luka put up 28 points in just three quarters. As the team prepares to host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at the Chase Center, history suggests the venue might offer a bumpy welcome rather than immediate relief.

Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM PT on Friday, October 23, 2026, with live television coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area and radio broadcasts on 95.7 The Game. Despite the arena’s modern comforts, the franchise holds an 8-9 overall record in home openers across 17 seasons with Steph Curry, reflecting a long-standing trend of opening-night struggles in front of hometown crowds.

Curry-Era Home Opener History

The pattern dates back to October 2009, when Curry made both his home debut and his NBA regular-season debut at Oracle Arena, logging 14 points, seven assists, and four steals in a tight 108-107 loss to the Houston Rockets. Over the subsequent decade and a half, opening nights have produced historic individual outbursts alongside unexpected road-team celebrations. Monta Ellis matched a career high with 46 points during a 132-128 victory over Houston in 2010, while Klay Thompson announced his arrival with 38 points in a 2013 rout of the Lakers and 41 points against them the following year.

D’Angelo Russell scored the Warriors’ first ever points at Chase in 2019. — https://x.com/WarriorsMuse/status/1653605837087330305

Milestones and banner raisings have frequently collided with high-scoring opponent performances. When the franchise debuted the Chase Center in October 2019, the Los Angeles Clippers spoiled the arena’s regular-season introduction with a 141-122 victory after building an early 14-0 lead. Pandemic scheduling pushed the 2020 home opener to New Year’s Day, where Damian Lillard scored 34 points for the Portland Trail Blazers. More recently, the team rallied past the Denver Nuggets 137-131 in overtime during the 2025 home opener, sparked by a 42-point performance from Curry after Aaron Gordon hit 10 three-pointers and scored 50 points.

Current Roster Status and Matchup Outlook

Entering tonight’s contest, the Chase Center holds a 3-4 record in home openers since its doors opened, while the Kerr-era Warriors stand at 6-6 in such games. The Grizzlies return to the site of their only previous Warriors home-opener spoiler—a 104-94 victory in 2012 powered by Marc Gasol and Mike Conley—while featuring No. 3 pick Cam Boozer.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Golden State faces roster limitations as it looks to avoid an 0-2 start. While Brandin Podziemski has been upgraded to probable, Charles Bassey remains sidelined, and Butler, Moody and Porzingis continue to sit out in street clothes. With a frontcourt held together by hope and athletic tape, the Warriors must contend with Memphis to secure their first win of the campaign.