Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Seek Injunction Against My Chemical Romance

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have filed for a court injunction against My Chemical Romance, demanding the rock band immediately drop backup dancers dressed in DCC uniforms during a staged battlefield skit on their current tour.

The legal dispute erupted when the iconic cheer squad took issue with a theatrical sequence featured during the rock group’s performances. Powerhouse attorney Alex Spiro moved quickly, filing for the injunction in court on Friday on behalf of Pro Silver Star, the company that owns the DCC brand.

Costumed Backup Dancers and the Hollywood Bowl Residency

The controversy centers on live concert footage showing My Chemical Romance performing with backup dancers outfitted in the famous cheer squad getup while waving pom-poms on stage. The choreography incorporates a dramatic narrative where the dancers carry prop guns to protect the band from militarized forces, engaging in a fictional skirmish that concludes with the performers being shot and crawling off the stage.

The timing puts pressure on the band as they perform their residency at the Hollywood Bowl, where legal representatives want the outfits banned.

Trademark Concerns and the Cease-and-Desist Rejection

Pro Silver Star maintains that the issue is strictly about the apparel rather than the music or political messaging of the show. Legal filings assert that the company does not object to the band’s setlist, narrative choices, politics, choreography, or even the presence of gun-toting performers on stage, noting that the universe of alternative costume designs is effectively unlimited.

Silver Star does not ask Defendants to change their setlist, narrative, politics, choreography, or even their decision to put gun-toting performers on stage. Silver Star asks only that those performers not wear the DCC Uniform while doing it.

Before escalating the matter to a judge, Pro Silver Star issued a cease-and-desist letter to the band, but the group reportedly told them to pound sand . That refusal triggered the court filing.

Reputational Risk and Immediate Court Demands

The core of the legal argument rests on brand dilution and public confusion. Attorneys argue that audience members inside the venue and online observers are being misled into believing that the real cheer squad is participating in the violent onstage sketch. Alex Spiro argued in the filing that the band’s continued use of the uniforms would cause irreparable harm to the reputation and goodwill Silver Star has cultivated in the DCC brand.

Photo: Contactmusic.com

The lawsuit targets both My Chemical Romance and concert promoter Live Nation, asking the court to intervene immediately and order the removal of the counterfeit uniforms before upcoming performances continue.