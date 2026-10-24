Environnement Canada émet des avertissements de tempête hivernale

Une dépression s’intensifie sur les Prairies et des avertissements de tempête hivernale et de neige ont été émis pour un vaste secteur allant du nord de l’Alberta jusqu’à Churchill, au Manitoba, et la baie d’Hudson. After dropping an initial dusting of 2 cm at the Calgary airport, the rapidly intensifying low-pressure system has forced Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to issue widespread winter storm and snowfall warnings stretching from northern Alberta across to Churchill, Manitoba, and the Hudson Bay coastline.

Heavy Snowfall Targets the Northern Prairies

The transition from rain to heavy, wet snow began Friday evening across the northern sectors, persisting through Saturday before gradually tapering off by Sunday. While densely populated urban centers remain largely outside the heaviest impact zones, regional hubs like Fort McMurray, Alberta, are anticipating 10 to 15 cm of accumulation. Further north and east, totals climb steeply. According to Environment Canada forecasts highlighted by Radio-Canada, the most substantial snowfall is concentrated near the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border around Lake Athabasca, where accumulations will exceed 50 cm.

Radio-Canada noted that specific northern communities—including Cree Lake–Key Lake, Uranium City–Camsell Portage, Fond-du-Lac–Stony Rapids, and Wollaston Lake–Collins Bay—are facing the brunt of the 25 to 50 cm totals. Additional special weather bulletins remain active for Île-à-la-Crosse, La Ronge, and La Loche. Pour une première vraie chute de neige de la saison, c’est une grosse, noted Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault, pointing out the unusual volume for an initial autumn storm in the province’s northern reaches. Legault advised residents to keep snow shovels and brooms ready, recommending staying home where possible or budgeting significant extra time for winter driving.

Gale-Force Winds and Treacherous Travel

The dramatic precipitation is paired with ferocious winds that threaten to cripple transit corridors. Sustained gusts ranging from 70 to 90 km/h are generating severe drifting snow and near-zero visibility across open expanses. Saturday’s conditions deteriorated rapidly as winds maintained speeds between 60 and 80 km/h in the impacted sectors, while Sunday brings an intensification toward Churchill, where gusts could exceed 90 km/h long after the bulk of the snowfall subsides.

Southern regions of the Prairies are also feeling the aerodynamic punch of the system. Environment Canada issued high-wind alerts for urban centers including North Battleford, Saskatoon, and Regina, warning that powerful gusts up to 90 km/h could easily buffet high-profile vehicles and create treacherous, slippery roadways.

Impending Shift Toward Northern Quebec

As the atmospheric disturbance tracks eastward, its core is projected to reach Quebec on Sunday. The system will deliver a significant blanket of snow to the extreme northern territory of Salluit, while southern Quebec anticipates milder, rain-heavy front-edge impacts with scattered showers.