Novak: Russian Diesel Tankers Head to North America Under Trump Deal

Three tankers carrying Russian diesel are heading toward North America as part of an arrangement announced by US President Donald Trump to lower global fuel prices in exchange for a temporary lifting of US sanctions on Russian fuel, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

The first three fuel tankers are currently moving toward the eastern coast of the Atlantic Ocean with support from the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Novak stated in comments quoted by Russian news agencies. The shipments form part of a broader agreement that could see Russian companies supply 500,000 metric tonnes to US and world markets during October. Reuters reported that the Malta-flagged, medium-sized tanker Agioi Fanendes, loaded with ultra-low sulphur diesel, is scheduled to reach the United States on November 7.

RUSSIA'S NOVAK: RUSSIAN DOMESTIC MARKET WILL ALSO BE FULLY SUPPLIED WITH DIESEL FUEL — https://x.com/cgtnamerica/status/2108652718411944290

The fuel shipments coincide with diplomatic shifts in the ongoing war. The White House announced on Friday that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a ceasefire in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky starting October 27. The halt in military operations is designed to permit humanitarian aid deliveries and evacuate civilians from the southern Ukrainian city, which has been occupied since February 2022.

Residents in Oleshky have faced severe shortages of food, water, and electricity, with an estimated 2,000 people remaining in increasingly desperate conditions. Both Russian and Ukrainian officials indicated that all sides are close to finalizing the local ceasefire terms.

Diplomatic efforts are also expanding beyond the occupied city. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Friday that negotiators from Ukraine, Russia, and the US have agreed to hold technical-level meetings in Abu Dhabi during the first half of November. A US official noted that the three nations might convene their next discussions in either Abu Dhabi or Switzerland within a couple of weeks, with Zelenskyy expressing hope that a meeting of the countries’ leaders would follow.

These peace initiatives follow recent friction between Washington and Kyiv, which included limitations placed on the Starlink communication system utilized by Ukraine for defense against incoming attacks. Trump addressed the issue on Friday, stating that if Ukraine continues to experience access problems, he would resolve the matter and speak directly with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk if necessary.

Meanwhile, international pressure regarding defense spending continues. During a summit in Brussels, European Union leaders pressed new UK Andy Burnham—whose government prepares for its first budget next week—to contribute more to Ukraine’s defense effort. EU officials maintained that Canada and Japan should also increase their support.

On the nuclear safety front, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported on Friday that repairs to critical power infrastructure near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were completed under a temporary ceasefire brokered by the UN watchdog. The work strengthened the facility’s connection to its sole remaining external power line, known as Ferosplavna-1, lowering the risk of another loss of off-site electricity at Europe’s largest nuclear power station.

Event / Shipment Date / Timeline Key Details Russian Diesel Deliveries October Three tankers en route; up to 500,000 metric tonnes targeted for US and global markets under a temporary US sanctions waiver. Tanker Agioi Fanendes Arrival November 7 Malta-flagged vessel carrying ultra-low sulphur diesel expected to reach the US. Oleshky Ceasefire Begins October 27 Agreed halt to military operations in the occupied city to allow humanitarian aid and civilian evacuations. Tri-Lateral Technical Talks First half of November Negotiators from Ukraine, Russia, and the US scheduled to meet in Abu Dhabi or Switzerland.