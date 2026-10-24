Lemoore College Students Praise New Manufacturing Automation Lab Equipment

Lemoore College students are gaining hands-on training with modern manufacturing equipment following a $100,000 investment from the Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County, KFSN reported. The funding introduces advanced automation systems to the campus to prepare students for high-demand regional careers.

Inside the Lemoore College Automation Lab

Student Abigail Avila works through programming challenges and troubleshooting exercises on industrial control systems inside the facility. Avila is pursuing a degree in manufacturing automation.

“I’m working on a little bit of everything, and I can see what I really like,” Avila said. “I really enjoy having access to all of these things and even more advanced things.”

Her long-term goal is to become an electrician. She handles projects that require direct problem-solving.

“I just really enjoy being able to make something and have it actually work,” she said. “And even if it doesn’t, you can still troubleshoot and figure it out.”

The Amatrol Smart Controls Hardware

The new machinery on the Lemoore campus is part of the Amatrol Smart Controls Troubleshooting Learning System. Funded by a $100,000 Good Jobs Challenge investment, the hardware mirrors actual factory setups.

Industrial Automation Instructor James Rooney explained the objective behind the hardware integration. “Everything that’s done in the lab represents something in industry,” Rooney said. “When they’re practicing, we try and create muscle memory between our ears.”

Workforce Demand

College administrators emphasize that the new laboratory bridges the gap between classroom instruction and regional employer requirements. Businesses throughout the region continue to search for technicians skilled in automated systems.

“So it’s an opportunity for us to provide students training in a skill area that is going to be a high-demand, high-wage area for them,” said Kris Costa, vice president of educational services and chief instructional officer. “It’s an opportunity for us to serve our community and our employers, because that’s why we’re here.”

The program combines classroom instruction with practical technical training. College officials encourage prospective students interested in manufacturing, automation, or industrial technology to explore the program options available at the campus.

“I didn’t even know that I really enjoyed doing stuff like this,” Avila said. “So I think I’m in the right direction right now.”