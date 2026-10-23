Caltech and Yale researchers quantify the Kondo effect

Researchers at the California Institute of Technology and Yale University have precisely quantified the Kondo effect in a real material using fundamental physics calculations for the first time. “It is now possible to predict the properties of some complicated materials purely through computation without referring to experiments,” physicist Garnet Chan said.

Decades of Resistance Solved Through Quantum First Principles

The Kondo effect describes the strange interference that magnetic atoms create in metals. Usually, as metals cool, their electrical resistance drops because lower energy allows electrons to flow smoothly. Introduce a magnetic atom into the lattice, however, and electrical resistance begins climbing again below a specific temperature known as the Kondo temperature. Physicists have studied this phenomenon since the 1930s, mapping how electrons swarm around magnetic impurities to cancel out atomic magnetism while simultaneously impeding electrical flow. “That is the signature of the Kondo effect, and it’s a property of the electrons in the impurity interacting with the electrons traveling through the bulk metal,” Chan said. Scientists already know what causes the Kondo effect. Until now, modeling this complex many-body problem required simplified models and real-world experiments because the interacting variables of temperature, electron spins, and magnetism operate at a scale that routinely overwhelms even high-end supercomputers.

What if scientists could predict how a material behaves by calculating its quantum physics — before running an experiment? ⚛️🔬Researchers at Caltech and Yale have taken an important step toward that future.Their new method can calculate the Kondo effect in specific real… — https://x.com/ssc_globa1/status/2109135611647144179

Chemistry Techniques Meet Quantum Physics Calculations

To bypass these computational bottlenecks, the team implemented an ab initio approach. By borrowing methodologies from chemistry, researchers modeled a single magnetic atom as if it were a larger molecule, avoiding sweeping simplifications. They applied the fundamental laws of quantum physics to this isolated model, leveraging mathematical shortcuts and heavy compute cycles to refine their predictions. When compared against actual lab measurements, the new computational system delivered results up to 100 times more accurate than existing simplified models.

Prototype Step Toward High-Temperature Superconductors and Quantum Magnets

The current study focused exclusively on basic combinations of metals and magnetic atoms. According to chemist Linqing Peng, the findings open an era where faithful predictive quantum descriptions of full chemical complexity are finally achievable. Researchers view this milestone as a prototype step toward investigating more intricate states of matter, including high-temperature superconductors and quantum magnets. “These first materials that we have studied are like a baby step, or a prototype problem, along the way to more complex phenomena such as high-temperature superconductors and quantum magnets,” Chan said. Enhanced predictive tools allow scientists to bypass preliminary lab data gathering, accelerating the development of advanced materials that could fundamentally reshape power grids and large-scale computing infrastructure.