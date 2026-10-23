Study reveals higher kidney failure risk for Black patients.” “Black patients 43% more likely to develop kidney failure

Individual- and neighborhood-level social determinants of health may increase the risk of post-discharge kidney failure among patients who survive critical illness and acute kidney injury, according to new research presented at ASN Kidney Week 2026. Investigators tracked outcomes for over 30,000 intensive care unit survivors over a two-year period.

Decoding Post-Critical Care Vulnerability

Researchers examined electronic health records and US Renal Data System registries to track 30,498 adults who developed acute kidney injury while admitted to an intensive care unit at a major United States academic medical center between 2012 and 2022. Every patient in the cohort survived their initial hospital discharge. During the subsequent monitoring period, 2,723 patients—representing 9% of the cohort—died, while 326 patients, or 1%, progressed to full kidney failure.

When investigators adjusted for baseline clinical variables, systemic disparities emerged as powerful independent predictors of long-term organ damage. Black race correlated with a 43% higher risk of developing kidney failure compared with white race. Conversely, possessing active health insurance coverage acted as a substantial protective buffer, associating with a 40% lower risk of end-stage renal disease.

Neighborhood-level socioeconomic disadvantage also shaped patient trajectories. Individuals residing in moderately and highly deprived residential areas faced heightened, independent risks of renal decline compared to those living in more affluent postal codes. These findings isolate social and economic stability as critical modifiers of post-intensive care physiological recovery.

Assessing Social Determinants in Kidney Risk

Social Determinants of Health (SDOH): Individual- and neighborhood-level factors—such as economic stability, insurance coverage, and race—that may influence health outcomes like post-discharge kidney failure risk.

“Standardized assessment of social determinants of health in clinical practice may improve risk stratification of kidney failure and identify acute kidney injury survivors most likely to benefit from post-discharge interventions,” said first author Dilaram Acharya, MPH, PhD, of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Clinical Variable / Demographic Adjusted Risk Impact on Kidney Failure Underlying Context Black Race +43% higher risk Compared to white race cohorts within the study population Health Insurance Coverage -40% lower risk Acts as an independent protective factor against post-discharge renal decline Neighborhood Deprivation Heightened risk Observed among residents of moderately and highly deprived geographic areas

“Implementation studies of best practices to promote kidney health in vulnerable populations are needed,” added corresponding senior author Javier Neyra, MD, MSCS, also of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

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