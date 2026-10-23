Bears vs. Patriots Score: Caleb Williams, Chicago Outlast New England 30-24 on TNF

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 308 yards and kicker Cairo Santos converted a career-long 58-yard field goal to secure a 30-24 victory against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at Soldier Field.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Caleb Williams: Delivered his highest yardage total in a victory, establishing a reliable chemistry with rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III and Odunze downfield.

Delivered his highest yardage total in a victory, establishing a reliable chemistry with rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III and Odunze downfield. Luther Burden III: Solidified his target share after racking up 130 receiving yards entirely in the first half, signaling an expanded role in future offensive game plans.

Solidified his target share after racking up 130 receiving yards entirely in the first half, signaling an expanded role in future offensive game plans. New England Backfield: Rhamondre Stevenson maintained steady touches, including a 48-yard catch-and-run touchdown, keeping him productive despite the Patriots’ offensive stalls.

Williams and Burden Overwhelm New England in the First Half

The Bears established early momentum when D’Andre Swift rushed for a touchdown following a 58-yard explosive gain by Luther Burden III. Chicago capitalized on New England’s slow offensive start, building a 20-7 lead before Drake Maye engineered a response right before halftime. Maye connected with Rhamondre Stevenson for a 48-yard catch-and-run score on the final play of the second quarter to narrow the gap to 20-14.

Odunze secures the onside kick, and the game!BEARS WIN. pic.twitter.com/hXtCZQxhiD — https://x.com/NFL/status/2113471162957328744

Burden proved virtually unstoppable in the opening frames, collecting all 130 of his receiving yards before intermission. Williams operated efficiently within the pocket, distributing the ball effectively while New England struggled to match Chicago’s early tempo. The Patriots attempted to counter with short-yardage gains, but a costly interception by D’Marco Jackson in the end zone halted a crucial second-quarter scoring opportunity.

High-Stakes Third Quarter and Defensive Adjustments

New England found its rhythm in the second half as Maye targeted rookie Eli Raridon for a touchdown in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to a single possession at 27-21. The Bears quickly answered through a 72-yard offensive march that concluded with Williams throwing a touchdown pass to Colston Loveland.

SANTOS JUST DRILLED A 58-YARDER TO GO UP TWO POSSESSIONS.NEvsCHI on Prime VideoStream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/XgUaLFdlzS — https://x.com/NFL/status/2113469255694086448

The matchup featured high-level execution from both rookie signal-callers selected at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft, echoing their previous meeting in 2024 when Maye and the Patriots secured a low-scoring win. Defensive adjustments kept both teams battling for field position into the final frame, though New England’s secondary felt the absence of full coverage consistency against Chicago’s deep receiving threats.

Statistic Chicago Bears New England Patriots Final Score 30 24 Passing Yards (QB) Caleb Williams: 308 Drake Maye: 253 Record 5-2 Streak Ended (3-game)

Santos Seals the Win as Chicago Controls the Clock

Late-game execution ultimately decided the contest as the Bears maintained control of possession. After Cairo Santos missed a 53-yard attempt that hit the upright, the Chicago defense forced a critical punt to set up the offense in enemy territory. Williams converted a crucial third-and-11 by finding Odunze to keep the drive alive despite heavy pressure.

CALEB WILLIAMS LASER ON THIRD AND LONG.NEvsCHI on Prime VideoStream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/HLNowyCVnN — https://x.com/NFL/status/2113466490154602915

Santos atoned for his earlier miss by drilling a 58-yard field goal after the two-minute warning, setting a new personal career best and stretching the lead to two possessions. New England added a late field goal in a bid to execute an onside kick, but Chicago recovered the loose ball to improve their record to 5-2 ahead of an extended break before a Monday Night Football matchup in Seattle.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.

Ok just run out the clock JK TIME TO SCORE.PATRIOTS GET A TD TO END THE HALF ‼️NEvsCHI on Prime VideoStream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/4COcRJuyei — https://x.com/NFL/status/2113446885478617594