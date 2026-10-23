Why the Rays’ World Series Parade Belongs in St. Petersburg

If the Tampa Bay Rays capture the 2026 World Series, the championship parade belongs in St. Petersburg, long-time resident Webb Bond argues in an open letter published by the St Pete Catalyst. Bond contends that the city’s deep century-old baseball roots and recent hardships require a local celebration. Webb Bond, who has lived in the community for 40 years, notes that the groundbreaking of the Florida Suncoast Dome occurred just one day after his first birthday.

A Century of Waterfront Baseball History

Baseball’s ties to St. Petersburg stretch back to 1914 when Al Lang brought spring training to the coastal community. Growing up as a young boy who was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, Webb Bond recalls that Ozzie Smith captured his imagination and sent him searching for every baseball book he could get his hands on. Decades later, in 1986, the city took a major financial gamble by funding a domed stadium without a guaranteed franchise. That decision carried heavy human costs, notably for the families and businesses displaced within the Historic Gas Plant District.

When Major League Baseball finally arrived in 1998, the sport blended directly into the fabric of downtown life near Beach Drive and Jannus Live. Bond points out that fans grew up watching homegrown stars like Evan Longoria on billboards bearing the simple promise, Here to Stay.

Milestone / Event Year Significance Spring Training Roots 1914 Al Lang establishes St. Petersburg as a destination for major league ball clubs. Dome Construction 1986 City builds a stadium without a team, displacing the Historic Gas Plant District. Franchise Arrival 1998 The expansion franchise officially begins play on the waterfront. Storm Destruction Recent Hurricanes Helene and Milton inflict severe regional damage and strip the dome’s roof.

An Open Appeal to Franchise Leadership

Directing his message to team leaders Matt Zalupski and Brian Babby, Bond acknowledges that current executives inherited a fractured stadium agreement. Yet, he frames a potential championship parade as a crucial vehicle for civic healing across the broader Tampa Bay area, encompassing St. Petersburg, Tampa, Clearwater, and surrounding communities.

Drawing a parallel to the Green Bay Packers hosting title celebrations in Wisconsin rather than Milwaukee, Bond envisions Central Avenue filled with fans marching past the Shuffleboard Club and the Edge District.