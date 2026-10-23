Amr Diab Sparks Social Media Debate After Telling Young Fan “I’m Your Father’s Age” at El Gouna Concert

Egyptian music icon Amr Diab, widely known as “El Hadaba,” sparked a significant social media debate during his performance at the 9th El Gouna Film Festival this week. While performing to a sold-out crowd under the sponsorship of Orange, the singer responded to a young female fan who expressed her adoration by telling her, I am your father’s age, love me as a singer.

Public Reaction to the On-Stage Exchange

The interaction quickly circulated across social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions from the public. Many fans praised Diab for what they described as a display of internal peace and maturity. Supporters argued that his response reflected a paternal instinct, suggesting he was guiding a young fan to appreciate him as an artist rather than forming a romantic attachment to someone much older. However, others criticized the comment, labeling it as extremely embarrassing for the young fan, noting that such public remarks can be sensitive for younger audiences who may feel exposed in front of others.

بتحبى مين دا انا قد ابوكى اهدى 😂 عمرو دياب ردآ على معحبة

A Star-Studded Night at El Gouna

The concert, held on Thursday evening, featured a setlist of both classic and new hits, including Ya Ana Ya La, which he used to open the show. The event took place as part of the festival’s ninth edition, which concludes on Friday, October 23. During the performance, Diab also took a moment to acknowledge festival organizers Naguib Sawiris, Samih Sawiris, and Amr Mansi.

The concert was attended by a wide array of celebrities, including Yousra, whom Diab affectionately referred to as the owner of El Gouna. Other notable attendees included Nelly Karim, Sherine Reda, and Dina El Sherbiny, the latter of whom was seen dancing alongside Yousra during the performance. This appearance follows recent successes for the artist, whose song Lola El Banat from his latest album, Habibtak, has surpassed 35 million views on YouTube.

Photo: فيتو

Context of the Interaction