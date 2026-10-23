Turtle Beach Reveals Stealth Ultra II Wireless Xbox and PC Controller

Turtle Beach schedules Stealth Ultra II release for November with eight kilohertz polling

Turtle Beach announced its new flagship controller, the Stealth Ultra II, priced at 199.99 Euro, with global preorders opening ahead of a November 12, 2026 launch. The officially licensed Xbox controller connects via a USB transmitter for 2.4 GHz wireless play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 and 11 PCs. On PC, players can push performance to an eight kilohertz polling rate in wired mode or one kilohertz wirelessly. Bluetooth connectivity also links the gamepad to Android mobile devices and smart TVs. Global availability includes Turtle Beach and participating retailers.

Customization through the Connected Command Touch Screen

The device features an integrated Connected Command Touch Screen that lets users adjust settings directly on the hardware without interrupting gameplay. Players can modify button mapping, thumbstick response, dead zones, trigger behavior, and RGB lighting on the fly. The display stores up to three onboard profiles for different games and playstyles. A low-profile charge dock keeps the battery filled while away from the console and includes a USB passthrough for the wireless transmitter.

Battery Life Extends via Eco Modes, Thumbstick Technology

Out of the box, the rechargeable battery delivers up to 12 hours of playtime, which extends to 34 hours when Eco power modes are enabled. Under the hood, the controller uses Anti-Drift TMR thumbsticks alongside GateShift technology, allowing users to physically switch between circular, octagonal, or square gate shapes using a slide switch, as well as fine-tune each with Axis Profile options including Standard, Precision, or Fast, and Angle Disable settings. Taktile microswitch buttons across the D-pad, ABXY layout, bumpers, and four rear quick-action buttons are rated for five million clicks. Adjustable trigger stops offer hair-trigger modes, while a Pro-Aim Focus Mode temporarily drops thumbstick sensitivity for long-range accuracy.

Audio Tools Integrate with App, Adjustable Rumble Feedback

Plugging a wired headset into the 3.5-millimeter jack unlocks proprietary Turtle Beach audio tools, including Superhuman Hearing presets, game and chat mix, and mic monitoring. These audio settings integrate directly with the Connected Command display. Deeper configuration options, such as firmware updates and lighting profiles, reside within the Swarm II companion app available for Xbox and Windows. Dual rumble motors provide adjustable vibration feedback across genres, housed inside a lightweight chassis that ships with a hard-shell charge-through carrying case.

Peripherals Details Available on Turtle Beach's Website, Social Media

Further details regarding the newest peripherals and accessory items from Turtle Beach are available at Turtle Beach or on TikTok, X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Photo: turtlebeach.com