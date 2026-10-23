YouTube Removes Subscriptions Tab from Bottom Bar

YouTube is removing the Subscriptions tab from its fourth position in the bottom menu bar on Android and iOS apps, relocating it to the top bar as part of a redesigned Home experience.

App Redesign Relocates Subscriptions to the Top Bar

The update breaks nearly a decade of user muscle memory, ending a layout that has placed Subscriptions in the bottom bar since 2017. As 9to5google.com reported, testing for the redesign started earlier this year. The Subscriptions link, labeled as “Subs,” now occupies the second position in the top bar directly after “Home,” distinguished by a red underline.

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Following “Subs” in the new top bar configuration are dedicated feeds for Live, Music, and Movies & TV. The Movies & TV feed appears exclusively for users who maintain active subscriptions, such as Primetime Channels. This top-bar restructuring also eliminates YouTube's traditional menu drawer entirely.

Custom Feeds Launch Alongside Mobile Interface Changes

Alongside the interface updates, YouTube is introducing custom feeds across mobile devices and desktop systems for signed-in viewers in English in the U.S. These custom feeds allow users to describe what they want to watch in their own words by tapping a plus icon at the top of the Home feed. For example, a user might enter a prompt like help me unwind after work with guided meditations under 10 minutes to generate a tailored feed based on those specific topics, channels, or vibes.

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Once created, these custom feeds appear as top tabs in the main feed interface positioned after Home and Subs. Users can modify the parameters at any time using a prompt box located at the top of each feed. Account tier limits apply to the feature: free users can save up to 3 active custom feeds, while YouTube Premium members can save up to 8.

Mobile App Interfaces Align with Desktop Versions as Feeds Sync Across Platforms

The changes bring mobile app interfaces into alignment with desktop versions, as the custom feeds sync across platforms. The initial rollout is limited to signed-in, U.S.-based viewers using English, with wider international availability scheduled for future deployment.

YouTube Is Moving Your Subscriptions Tab (And People Are Furious)