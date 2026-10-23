Next James Bond: Finalists Set for Screen Tests as Search Nears End

The long-running search for the next James Bond is hitting its homestretch this weekend as a select group of actors arrives in London for high-stakes screen tests. According to reports from the Hollywood Reporter and Variety, a compact shortlist of British talent is stepping in front of cameras to audition for the iconic role of agent 007.

The intense casting process marks a major turning point for the franchise following Daniel Craig’s departure after 2021’s No Time to Die. With Amazon MGM Studios overseeing the multi-billion-dollar property after an £6.9bn deal in 2022, producers and director Denis Villeneuve are narrowing down the final contenders to carry forward the cinematic legacy.

Auditions Test Contenders for Spy Role

Insiders close to the production report that the final auditions span multiple demanding elements, putting contenders through rigorous tests covering stunts, camera presence, and dialogue delivery. While studio representatives have kept details under strict wraps, industry reports indicate that between three and five finalists are actively testing for the legendary spy role.

Photo: variety.com

Among those reported to be in the mix are British star Callum Turner and Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden. Additional reporting from Deadline indicates that at least four test offers were extended, with Josh O’Connor also noted among the expected participants. Meanwhile, earlier rumors linking Sinners star Jack O’Connell and Wuthering Heights actor Jacob Elordi to the tests have been debunked by studio insiders.

Behind the Camera With Denis Villeneuve and Steven Knight

The revitalization of the franchise extends far beyond the central casting choice. Acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve stepped away from his monumental work on the Dune series to helm the upcoming installment. Villeneuve expressed his motivation to tackle the material with uncompromising rigor, telling Empire that he wanted a powerful project to pull him away from Arrakis.

Behind the scenes, Amazon MGM Studios has taken meticulous steps to rebuild the creative infrastructure of 007. Following the studio’s acquisition of creative control, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman were brought on board to oversee development alongside casting director Nina Gold. Acclaimed writer Steven Knight was tapped to pen the screenplay, ensuring the narrative foundation is firmly established before cameras begin rolling.

Studio Stance and the Road to 2028

Despite mounting public speculation and intense media scrutiny, Amazon MGM executives have urged patience as the meticulous casting process moves forward. Speaking earlier this year, the company’s head of film, Courtenay Valenti, emphasized the gravity of the decision, noting that bringing audiences the next chapter is a responsibility the team takes with deep respect and care.

The studio has declined to confirm specific details of this weekend’s auditions, pointing back to an official statement affirming that the search is underway and that updates will be shared when the time is right. With screen tests concluding and production preparations advancing, industry observers widely expect an official casting announcement before the end of the year, keeping the film on track for its anticipated 2028 theatrical release.