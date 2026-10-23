Simone Biles Opens Up About Emotional Reaction to Selling Houston-Area Home

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles posted an emotional video on TikTok on Oct. 20 sharing her unexpected heartbreak over selling her Houston-area home in Spring, Texas.

The sale of the 3,998-square-foot contemporary residence marks the end of a six-year chapter for Biles. Having lived there through major milestones, she noted in her video that the house helped shape her transition into adulthood.

Simone Biles Gets Emotional and Break Down In Tears After Her House Sells in Just 4 Days! 😭

Timeline of the Texas Property Sale

The transaction moved from listing to closing in a matter of weeks. Just five days later, the Houston Business Journal reported that the house went under contract on Sept. 26. Property records show that the sale officially closed on Oct. 15, fetching between $1.08 million and $1.24 million according to USA Today reporting.

In the comments section of her social media post, Biles shared how the quick turnaround disrupted her plans. She had intended to prep the home with air fresheners for prospective buyers and take one last walkthrough with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, but instead spent the moments in tears. At the conclusion of her video, Biles offered a parting message for the buyer: Whoever buys this house, I hope it brings you as much joy as it did for me.

Photo: realtor.com

Transition to a Custom Dream Residence

The departure from the Spring residence follows the completion of a multiyear construction project. Biles and Owens built a dream home together following their marriage. Construction on the new dream home wrapped up in 2025, allowing the couple to transition out of the four-bedroom temporary base where Biles had lived since 2019.

While the four-bedroom house served primarily as a transitional residence while their custom abode was being built, Biles emphasized that the dwelling held deep personal significance. As she closed the door on six years of memories in Spring, the decorated Olympian officially settled into her new chapter alongside Owens, an Indianapolis Colts safety.

Simone Biles Breaks Down in Tears Over Selling Her Home | E! News