Toulon weather: rain clearing to clear skies and wind

Toulon and its surrounding areas will experience a shifting weather pattern starting with a cloudy morning at 14 °C and light winds, transitioning through weak rain by midday with temperatures reaching 19 °C, before clearing up and turning windier overnight with gusts up to 55 km/h, according to Ouest-France.

Morning Cloud Cover and Transition to Light Rain

The morning in Toulon starts under a blanket of heavy clouds with temperatures holding steady around 14 °C. Winds remain light to moderate, moving between 5 and 10 km/h with occasional gusts up to 20 km/h, shifting from the east-northeast to the northeast. As the morning progresses toward mid-day, the thermometer ticks up to 16 °C. Stronger morning drizzles gradually ease into light rain as the wind changes direction toward the south, signaling a more distinct weather shift for the afternoon.

Clearing Skies and Afternoon Winds in Toulon

By noon, light rain continues briefly while temperatures peak near 17 °C before precipitation stops entirely and the skies clear out significantly. The temperature stabilizes around 19 °C before dipping slightly as evening approaches. Winds pick up from an initial 5 km/h to reach 20 km/h, delivering sharper gusts up to 40 km/h out of the west-northwest and northwest. Humidity levels drop before leveling off as drier air takes hold across the Mediterranean coast.

Nighttime Wind Gusts and Saturday Cool-Down

Evening conditions bring a gradual cooling trend, sliding from 17 °C down to 13 °C. Winds stay moderate, blowing from the west-northwest at roughly 15 km/h with gusts touching 40 km/h, before strengthening to 20 km/h out of the northwest. The early evening clear spell gets briefly interrupted by high clouds before clearing completely again. Moving into the overnight hours between Friday and Saturday, temperatures hover near 13 °C before sliding down to 12 °C toward dawn.

During the late-night hours, winds turn firmly to the northwest and intensify, reaching 15 to 20 km/h and eventually hitting 25 km/h with sharp gusts up to 55 km/h. Saturday’s outlook points to continued fresh and windy conditions, with temperatures lingering between 9 °C and 12 °C under a thickening veil of high clouds following a clear morning start.