Clayface Cashing In $3.5M+ Thursday Previews

DC Studios and Warner Bros. have launched their R-rated body horror feature Clayface into theaters on October 23, 2026, pulling an estimated $3.5M in Thursday previews while drawing mixed critical reviews for its raw gore and narrative depth.

Box Office Previews and Studio Expectations

Opening in theaters on October 23, Clayface brought in an estimated $3.5M or more during Thursday night previews starting at 2 p.m., tracking for a domestic weekend opening between $20M and $25M according to box office reports. The film carries a net production cost of $40-50 million before prints and advertising, and was filmed in the United Kingdom under the direction of James Watkins.

Co-CEO James Gunn and Peter Safran greenlit the project after Mike Flanagan delivered a script in December 2024 centered on the Batman villain’s origin. Studio executives positioned the release as part of a lower-budget genre slate following higher-cost superhero outings like Supergirl, which suffered heavy financial losses.

"Clayface delivers the sort of psychological depth and emotional resonance that enable it to bear comparisons to the works of such body horror maestros as David Cronenberg and Sam Raimi." Have I told you what a pleasure it's been working with director James Watkins on this… pic.twitter.com/jTl2yB7TdV — https://x.com/JamesGunn/status/2112993087131648105

Peter Safran discussed the production and casting choices in interviews, noting that the budget range grants filmmakers a level of freedom. The film’s preview earnings outpaced several genre comparables, including Sony and Marvel’s R-rated Kraven the Hunter, which took in $2M in previews ahead of an $11M opening.

Initial critical metrics placed the feature at a 76% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, alongside strong audience marks.

Photo: Decider

From Hollywood Star to Gotham Monster

The 108-minute feature follows Matt Hagen, played by Tom Rhys Harries, a rising Hollywood actor who enjoys critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination before a fateful night out in Gotham City.

Cast members supporting the lead actors include Max Minghella as a suspicious police detective engaged to the doctor, Eddie Marsan, Nancy Carroll, Joshua James, and Joana Ribeiro. Cinematographer Rob Hardy and production designer James Price shaped the visual look of the urban environments, while composer Volker Bertelmann provided the musical score.

DC's ‘CLAYFACE’ debuts with 77% on Rotten Tomatoes.Read our review: https://t.co/h4QUB7mq6U pic.twitter.com/jEBrJJp4tE — https://x.com/DiscussingFilm/status/2112986574245724356

Desperate to restore his appearance and career, Hagen turns to experimental scientist Dr. The procedure heals his face but unleashes unstable shapeshifting abilities and Cronenbergian body horror side effects that drive Hagen into a violent, vengeful spiral through the darker corners of Gotham.

Critics Divided on Film's R-Rated Execution

Critics offered sharply divided assessments of the R-rated feature. Reviewers praised Harries’ committed lead performance and the practical special effects used for his melting, liquescent transformations, though many faulted the rushed first act and a script they deemed too shallow in exploring themes of identity and body dysmorphia.

‘CLAYFACE’ works best when it leans into gruesome body horror and campy horror fun.Find out more in our review… https://t.co/I3hf0osFUI — https://x.com/DiscussingFilm/status/2113010159392084150

Courtney Howard, a film critic, noted that while the film doesn't represent a major change for DC, it offers a refreshing take on body horror, marking a departure from the studio's usual approach to its villains.

Reviewers also noted that Batman is already active somewhere in Gotham during the events of the film, though the Caped Crusader does not make a physical appearance, leaving the narrative to function primarily as a standalone horror origin story within the broader DC Universe continuity.

Photo: discussingfilm.net

The project draws on foundational characters from DC Comics, originating from a story by Mike Flanagan and a screenplay adapted by Hossein Amini. Executive producers on the feature include Pete Chiappetta, Rafi Crohn, Andrew Lary, Trevor Macy, Chantal Nong Vo, Paul Ritchie, Anthony Tittanegro, and Michael E. Winther, with Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn, and Peter Safran serving as producers.

Screenings are widely available across regional venues, including Alamo Drafthouse Seaport, AMC Boston Common, AMC Causeway, AMC South Bay, AMC Assembly Row, Apple Cinemas Cambridge, and various suburban locations.

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Despite various tonal shifts and narrative shortcuts in the latter half, the production marks a distinct tonal departure for DC Studios as they experiment with R-rated genre filmmaking and localized villain profiles.