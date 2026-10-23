Charli XCX to Cameo in Martin Scorsese’s Horror Film ‘What Happens at Night

Charli XCX is expanding her burgeoning acting career with a cameo appearance in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming psychological horror film What Happens at Night, joining a star-studded cast that features Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson, and Jared Harris.

Charli XCX to Appear in Scorsese's Gothic Horror Film

Charli XCX will make a cameo appearance in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming gothic horror film, What Happens at Night, as reported by Variety.

The Apple and StudioCanal production is based on Peter Cameron’s gothic novel and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as a married American couple visiting a remote European town.

Representatives for Charli, Scorsese, Apple, and StudioCanal did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.

Adapting Peter Cameron’s Gothic Novel for the Screen

Described as a gothic psychological drama, What Happens at Night adapts Peter Cameron’s novel of the same name. The narrative follows a married American couple traveling to a remote European town in hopes of adopting a baby. Once settled into their hotel, they find themselves confronted by a peculiar cast of fellow guests while grappling with the emotional weight of the adoption and their own underlying marital unease.

Variety reported that the film boasts an ensemble cast including Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson, and Jared Harris alongside leads Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Specific details regarding Charli’s role remain strictly under wraps.

Charli XcX joins Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence in Martin Scorsese's What Happens at Night

From Album Collaborations to Cinematic Cameos

This new cinematic venture extends a creative relationship between the pop star and the Oscar-winning director that recently yielded a striking visual collaboration. In July, Scorsese appeared alongside musician John Cale and fashion designer Marc Jacobs on the black-and-white cover of Charli’s album Music, Fashion, Film. John Cale recounted to Rolling Stone how the project came together:

She said she had an idea to run by me. There was talk of a video, an ode to an imprint of time and place. Next thing, I was on a flight. Ended up in a random kitchen.

Charli has increasingly branched into film and television work. Over the past two years, she has appeared in seven movies, including Pete Oh’s mockumentary The Moment, Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights of Hero, Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex, Cathy Yan’s The Gallerist, and an upcoming, untitled Takashi Miike project.

Photo: yahoo.com

Production Background and Current Release Status

What Happens at Night serves as Martin Scorsese’s follow-up to his 2023 historical crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio and earned 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Apple and StudioCanal are backing the new production.

Project Details Production Information Director Martin Scorsese Source Material What Happens at Night by Peter Cameron Key Cast Members Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson, Jared Harris, Charli XCX (cameo) Studios Apple, StudioCanal

No official release date has been set by the studios.