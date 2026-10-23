Judge limits DHS operations targeting noncitizen voting

A federal judge in California has stepped in to put limits on pre-election field operations by the Department of Homeland Security, restricting armed agents from visiting homes and questioning residents over suspected noncitizen voting.

Judicial Scrutiny Over Flawed Data and Intimidation

In a 19-page order issued late Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín ruled that the federal government relied on flawed data for the initiative, noting that the efforts likely violated the Voting Rights Act by barring voter intimidation. The judge pointed directly to a whistleblower disclosure from the U.S.

HSI recently arrested Darwin Jonathan Rivera Flores, a Honduran national federally charged with unlawfully registering to vote in California and falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen. HSI and our law enforcement partners will continue investigating fraud to protect the… pic.twitter.com/lyXctrpDQ0 — https://x.com/HSI_HQ/status/2099303368917164115

Judge Martínez-Olguín also highlighted Homeland Security Investigations social media posts, including one showcasing agents handcuffing a California man accused of unlawfully registering to vote. According to the ruling, the reliance on unreliable data alongside highly publicized arrests creates an objectively reasonable fear of law enforcement entanglements, effectively discouraging citizens from encouraging or aiding others to exercise their voting rights.

The field operations were originally planned across nine states, including California, Connecticut, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wisconsin, as documented in court filings and CNN reporting. The judge’s order bars DHS officers in those states from targeting individuals they know, suspect, or reasonably should suspect are U.S. citizens, or conducting operations based solely on USCIS data matching without independent investigation.

Judge RESTRICTS DHS anti-voter fraud field operations, warns it may intimidate legal voters

Defending the Integrity Mission Versus Protecting Fundamental Rights

The legal clash highlights a sharp divide between federal enforcement priorities and voting rights advocates. In court declarations, USCIS official Nicolas Bartell acknowledged a low possibility that citizens could be erroneously identified as potential aliens in federal records. However, he maintained that those risks were mitigated by internal agency safeguards and outweighed by the necessity to support law enforcement and election integrity.

State reviews and audits have consistently shown that voting by noncitizens is extremely rare. Even so, the agency defended its actions in an official statement, emphasizing that DHS remains laser-focused on identifying, prosecuting, and removing noncitizens who vote and dilute the votes of U.S. citizens, adding that only Americans should elect American leaders and that the agency has no plans to investigate those believed to be U.S. citizens.

Photo: wysu.org

Opposing the initiative is a coalition including San Francisco, Santa Clara counties, nursing unions, and the Voto Latino Foundation, with litigation led by Protect Democracy and the National Immigration Law Center against DHS and the Department of Justice.

Today, the courts affirmed a vital principle of our democracy: Voting is a fundamental right that citizens — whether born here or naturalized — should be able to exercise without armed government agents harassing them. It was clear from the start that DHS built its lists on bad data, never checked how often it was wrong, and recklessly sent agents to people’s homes weeks before an election. — Beau Tremitiere, Protect Democracy

The Expanding Legal Battle Ground

The impact of the federal initiative extends well beyond home visits. Court filings from the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United detailed how naturalized citizen members grew fearful of attending political rallies, volunteering as poll workers, or voting in person due to the active federal operations.

Judge rules against DHS officials knocking on doors to target alleged noncitizen voters

Concurrently, the Department of Justice is suing California, demanding the state segregate 20,000 ballots belonging to individuals federal officials deem likely noncitizens. A preliminary sample review by Los Angeles County election officials revealed that many of those registrations were inactive, canceled, or belonged to individuals born in the United States. Meanwhile, the DOJ announced criminal charges against 28 green card holders across California accused of unlawfully voting or registering to vote.

The preliminary injunction is scheduled to take effect on Friday and remain active through election night, though the federal government retains the option to appeal.

Judge orders Trump admin to stop its aggressive crackdown on non-citizen voting