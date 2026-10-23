FBI, Philippines Investigate Thomas Markle Sr. Over Suspected Child Abuse Material

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., is reportedly under investigation in the Philippines and by the FBI after his son turned in storage boxes containing suspected child sexual abuse material. The explosive discovery has brought fresh scrutiny to the family’s years-long estrangement.

The investigation centers on four large cardboard boxes that Thomas Markle Sr. allegedly left behind at his former residence in Cebu City, Philippines. His son, Thomas Markle Jr., reported the stash to authorities after making the discovery while sorting through family belongings.

BREAKING: Thomas Markle Faces Serious Allegations in the Philippines

Discovery of the Stashed Material in Cebu City

The younger Markle stated that he initially stumbled upon a mobile phone containing explicit material of children while searching for a phone for his girlfriend’s father. Realizing the gravity of the find, he enlisted a local IT technician to help examine three computer hard drives and other electronic storage devices recovered from the property.

The files allegedly included hundreds, if not thousands, of images and videos depicting young children and toddlers in explicit acts. Some of the digital files were reportedly stored alongside professional documents, including a CV detailing Thomas Sr.’s Emmy Awards for television lighting work and a downloaded clip of Meghan Markle’s 2015 United Nations speech.

Thomas Markle investigated over alleged child sex material

When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad. I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years, but that stops now. I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him. Thomas Markle Jr., son of Thomas Markle Sr.

Involvement of Philippine Authorities and the FBI

Following the discovery, Thomas Jr. contacted multiple law enforcement channels. Records indicate he reached out to the FBI hotline, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and state police in Pennsylvania on July 10.

The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking appointed an investigative task force led by the Women and Children’s Protection Centre. Legal sources in Cebu City noted that Thomas Jr. agreed to surrender the physical boxes for forensic examination in the presence of lawyers. Meanwhile, the FBI has acknowledged receiving the affidavit and is considering opening its own probe into the matter.

Photo: The Daily Beast

Family Reactions and Ongoing Estrangement

The allegations have triggered sharp divisions within the Markle family. Half-sister Samantha Markle vehemently defended her father during media interviews, calling the accusations completely baseless and accusing her brother of fabricating the claims for financial motives.

Thomas Markle Sr., 82, left the Philippines earlier in the year following a severe blood clot and stroke that resulted in the amputation of his left leg. He is currently residing in a rehabilitation facility in Florida and has not been formally charged with any crime. Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to comment on the reported investigation, while a source close to Meghan indicated that the disclosures help explain the roots of their estrangement dating back to 2018.

Thomas Markle investigated over alleged child sex material

Thomas Markle Jr. is 60 years old and has assisted in caring for his father since Thomas Sr. suffered a stroke in 2022. Thomas Sr. worked previously as a television lighting director with credits including General Hospital and Married… with Children, and he moved to the Philippines with Thomas Jr. Following his leg amputation surgery in the Philippines, Thomas Sr. stated in March that he was dating 46-year-old nurse Rio Canedo, whom he met locally in the town of Cebu. Samantha and Thomas Jr. are the children of Thomas Sr.’s first marriage to Roslyn Loveless, which ended in 1975, while Meghan was born during his second marriage to Doria Ragland, which ended in 1987. Samantha Markle told the Daily Mail that her brother fabricated the claims after cash from their father was cut off, calling Thomas Jr. someone who used their dad as a cash cow for years. Thomas Sr. never met Prince Harry or the couple’s children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five. The allegations remain unproven, and no charges have been filed against Thomas Sr.