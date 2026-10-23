Protesters Approve New Demonstrations in Lisbon and Porto

Portugal’s housing crisis hurtles toward a fresh weekend of nationwide demonstrations as civic movements double down on sweeping economic demands, brushing off a heavy-handed police crackdown earlier this month. Protesters in Lisbon and Porto have officially voted to stage new street marches this coming Saturday, setting the stage for another high-stakes clash between grassroots organizers and state authorities.

The renewed mobilization follows weeks of mounting tension over sky-high real estate costs, soaring rents, and broader living expenses. With Parliament currently debating the state budget and a contentious new rental law, these demonstrations have transformed from localized housing grievances into a broad national referendum on economic inequality. In Lisbon, thousands of demonstrators filled the Rossio, and even with the warning from Luís Neves, minister of Internal Administration, who declared that encampments had ended and warned nobody to dare bring chaos, protesters plan to set up tents once more.

Judicial Showdown Over the Rossio Encampment

In Lisbon, the legal framework surrounding the protests has become a battleground in its own right after Renata Cambra filed an injunction in her individual capacity as a protester to protect the format of the demonstration.

Photo: Observador

The court swiftly ordered the Ministry of Internal Administration and the municipality to respond within 48 hours, stating in an order sent to Cambra’s lawyer that no ground for outright rejection was apparent and admitting the injunction. Cambra’s legal action seeks official recognition of the right to maintain a peaceful assembly in the iconic Praça D. Pedro IV, commonly known as the Rossio, until November 25—the critical deadline for the final parliamentary vote on the state budget. The filing stresses that the urgency of the matter stems from the nature of the right itself, noting that the protest is tied to the budgetary process and loses its purpose after November 25, while also invoking Decree-Law no. 406/74 regarding meeting interruptions.

The Symbolism of the Tent in Constitutional Law

The legal filing explicitly asks the court to restrain the Public Security Police (PSP) and municipal authorities from dismantling tents or dispersing the encampment, provided the gathering remains confined to the Rossio, unfolds peacefully, stays silent between midnight and 6:30, and leaves pedestrian circulation and emergency access unobstructed.

Thousands of protesters have returned to two central squares in Portugal for demonstrations against an intensifying housing crisis, hours after police cleared their camps in the capital, Lisbon, and the city of Porto. https://t.co/3jHaHyFaCZ — https://x.com/AJEnglish/status/2112796022191575396

Tactical Regrouping and Labor Alliances in Porto

While legal battles shape the strategy in the capital, the atmosphere in Porto reflects a tactical regrouping. According to reporting by Observador, the Praça D. João I remained entirely empty of tents overnight following a police intervention on October 15 that organizers claim left 39 participants injured. Rain starting at 22:00 in the Invicta City helped demobilize remaining demonstrators, and the popular canteen was removed shortly before the protest concluded two hours ahead of the 00:30 curfew following a daily People’s Assembly at 19:00 and a world dance ball.

Rather than attempting to rebuild the encampment immediately, Porto’s housing movement opted to conserve its energy for Saturday’s march. Organizers announced plans to begin Saturday’s demonstration at 16:00 in the Praça da Batalha, marching toward Praça D. João I where participants intend to resume their overnight stay.

Photo: Correio da Manhã

Demonstrators in Porto have also extended formal invitations to major labor unions, including the CGTP and UGT, emphasizing the movement’s cross-sector appeal. During the mobilization, the Porto Housing Movement organization stated in a brief communiqué that it reserves the right to enjoy days off charitably granted by police actions, starting on the match day of FC Porto as they faced PSV Eindhoven at the Estádio do Dragão.

National Solidarity Beyond the Metropoles

Meanwhile, the protest wave has rippled far beyond the two major metropolitan centers. Os protestos pelo direito à habitação espalharam-se pelo país, com ações e reuniões em Coimbra, Leiria, Évora e Beja.

Photo: ZAP Notícias

In Coimbra, more than 400 people gathered at Praça 8 de Maio near the City Hall and Santa Cruz Monastery to demand solutions to the housing crisis in solidarity with the Porto and Lisbon camps, chanting demands for a roof, a floor, and the right to housing across all ages and social classes. In Leiria, about 50 people assembled at Largo da República against police baton blows and kicks, displaying banners proclaiming that the right to housing is enshrined in the Constitution; Porta a Porta spokesman António Gonçalves stressed that the struggle must be decentralized because the problem is national. In Alentejo, around 100 people gathered outside Évora’s City Hall and scheduled a new gathering for Friday, while in Beja, about 50 people met at Praça da República, where participant Ana Navas reported that her higher education degree and salary have never sufficed to buy a home without sharing quarters and parental help.