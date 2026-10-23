CPMR voices concerns over EU long-term budget cuts

Europe’s peripheral and maritime territories have sounded a sharp alarm over the European Union’s next long-term spending blueprint, warning that proposed reductions threaten regional cohesion and strategic autonomy. EU Reporter reported that the Conference of Peripheral Maritime Regions, based in Rennes, has flagged deep concerns regarding the Irish Presidency’s revised negotiating box for the 2028-2034 Multiannual Financial Framework.

A Shrunken Envelope and Diverging Priorities

The revised negotiating box proposes a total budget of €1.622 trillion for the seven-year cycle, sitting roughly 8% below the European Commission’s original proposal. While the CPMR acknowledged that core shared-management allocations have received a measure of protection, the CPMR warned that the overarching direction remains fundamentally flawed. “Speed must not replace substance,” Reinhag told EU Reporter, emphasizing that Europe requires a budget matching its territorial ambitions rather than a managed retreat from cohesion.

Similar friction points have emerged across other budgetary chapters, particularly regarding external action and competitiveness instruments.

We need a European budget that matches the scale of the challenges we face. We don't need cuts that force us to choose between security, competitiveness and social justice.Because the question is not whether we can afford to build this Europe. The question is how much it will… pic.twitter.com/sb5fwsEryO — https://x.com/TheProgressives/status/2112823952875684136

Complementing these regional worries, RTÉ.ie reported that Romanian MEP and European People’s Party vice chair Siegfried Mureșan criticized the Irish proposals for underfunding traditional and new priorities alike. Mureșan argued that the European Parliament advocates for a moderate 10% increase to accommodate security, defense, and competitiveness without damaging agriculture, pointing out that failing to introduce EU-owned revenue sources inevitably leads to damaging cuts.

The Global Fallout Over External Cooperation Cuts

The budgetary squeeze extends far beyond regional development, drawing fierce pushback from top-tier Brussels officials over external assistance. Euronews.com reported that five European Commissioners, including foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and enlargement commissioner Marta Kos, penned a joint warning against the Irish Presidency’s proposed 17.4% reduction to the Global Europe instrument. The Commissioners cautioned that shrinking these vital resources risks eroding the bloc’s international influence, weakening its capacity to manage migration pressures, and leaving partner countries vulnerable.

Europe cannot afford to fall behind while the world moves ahead.We need a European budget that boosts competitiveness, strengthens our common defence and invests in our future, our farmers, our regions.Europe must invest to lead, protect and deliver for its people. pic.twitter.com/JiIxQJp1PT — https://x.com/ManfredWeber/status/2112834268619558941

The humanitarian stakes of these reductions were highlighted by the United Nations World Food Programme. Interim WFP chief Carl Skau warned that severe funding reductions force the agency into impossible choices, directly threatening vulnerable populations across South Sudan, Afghanistan, and Somalia as global acute food insecurity remains near historic highs.

Heading 3 on Global Europe faces a reduction of €37.5 billion, or around 17%. While humanitarian aid retains an indicative allocation of €25 billion and migration retains a 10% spending target, analysts emphasize that even well-designed instruments will struggle if overall resource availability remains insufficient.

Photo: RTE.ie

The December Deadline and the Risk of a Funding Cliff Edge

Time is rapidly evaporating for EU leaders to bridge their divisions. The Council is pressing for a definitive agreement before the end of the year to avoid cascading administrative delays. CPMR leadership warned that missing the December window will push sectoral legislation into 2027, severely complicating the setup of regional governance structures.

Without timely certainty, regional beneficiaries—including farmers, fishers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and local authorities—face a perilous funding cliff edge at the start of 2028. As European Council President António Costa prepares a fresh compromise ahead of a special summit on Nov. 26, the coming weeks will determine whether the bloc can forge a sustainable consensus or leave its regions to manage a reduced financial environment.

For Europe's stability, we must approve our next long-term budget by the end of this year.That's why I will present a new negotiation box for the extraordinary #EUCO of 26 and 27 November. #EPlenary pic.twitter.com/82Xf9lfZjv — https://x.com/eucopresident/status/2112909547354693767