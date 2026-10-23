Ryan Gosling’s Dead Man’s Bones Announces New Music for Oct. 27

Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields’ folk-rock duo Dead Man’s Bones are preparing to release their first new music in 17 years, with a formal announcement slated for October 27. The project, originally formed in 2009 around a shared interest in the supernatural, has teased its Halloween-season return through social media and promotional video clips.

The Bottom Line

Dead Man’s Bones plans to share new music on October 27, marking their first release since their 2009 self-titled debut album.

Partner Eva Mendes fueled speculation online by posting about summoning new music and sharing that Gosling came through on a promise.

The upcoming return features a teaser video with a haunting voiceover and a young girl shouting the release date.

Seventeen Years After Their Debut

Formed out of a shared fascination with the supernatural, Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields released their self-titled debut album in 2009. That record featured an eerie blend of gothic folk and theatrical rock produced in collaboration with the Silverlake Conservatory Children’s Choir, developing a cult following over the years.

The duo has remained dormant for years while Gosling focused extensively on his film career, earning recognition for musical performances in features like La La Land and Barbie. Now, the project is stepping back into the spotlight with a seasonal rollout timed precisely for late October.

Social Media Teasers and Family Hints

Speculation regarding the comeback began when Gosling’s partner, Eva Mendes, shared an Instagram post featuring the band’s music alongside the remark, “Sure wish they had new music coming out…” Mendes later amplified the excitement by posting, “He came through on his promise to me.”

Photo: hollywoodreporter.com

Following those social media hints, the band used their official Instagram account to announce that new material is arriving on October 27. The accompanying announcement video features a haunting voice stating, “Dead man’s bones must wait to rise, from the house where shadows cry. All of this must change Oct. 27, when our ghosts must leave our world for this, to dance with us at twilight time, and bring your hand to lie in mine,” as hollywoodreporter.com reported. The clip concludes with a young girl yelling out the official release date.

Weighing Musical Projects Against Film Slate

The music arrival adds to an active period for Gosling, who is managing an Oscar campaign for Project Hail Mary alongside upcoming projects like Star Wars: Starfighter and Marvel’s Ghost Rider, hollywoodreporter.com outlined. While the full extent of the band's return beyond the October 27 drop is uncertain, the project returns to the spooky, ghost-centered themes that defined their initial 2009 release.

Project / Milestone Year / Date Key Details Self-Titled Debut Album 2009 Collaboration with the Silverlake Conservatory Children’s Choir featuring gothic folk and theatrical rock. Social Media Teasers October Eva Mendes teases new tracks on Instagram, followed by an official band announcement video. New Music Announcement Date October 27 Scheduled date for the band’s first new material in 17 years.