Scientists Map Omics Approach to Breed Heat-Resilient Chickpeas

Mapping the Omics Blueprint for Heat-Resilient Chickpeas

As global temperatures climb toward projected increases of 1.8 to 4.0°C by 2100, rising heat stress threatens major chickpea-producing regions across India, Pakistan, and Ethiopia, jeopardizing global food security and grain legume supplies. In response to this widening agricultural vulnerability, researchers at the University of Queensland have mapped a staged omics breeding approach, as reported by Food Ingredients First, to accelerate the development of heat-adapted chickpea varieties.

The research, published in Food and Energy Security, addresses a critical biological bottleneck. Heat stress during reproductive development routinely triggers flower and pod loss alongside reduced pollen viability, severely depressing final grain yields.

“Heat tolerance is a complex trait,” explains project leader Dr. Millicent Smith at the University of Queensland. “It involves many genes and responses happening at different stages of the plant’s life.”

Integrating Multi-Layered Biological Data Sets

Traditional breeding strategies have historically relied on isolated data types or minute sample sizes, making it difficult to scale resilient traits across diverse commercial populations. The newly outlined framework integrates seven distinct layers of molecular and environmental analysis:

Genomics: Identifying foundational DNA sequence variations linked to thermal resilience.

Identifying foundational DNA sequence variations linked to thermal resilience. Epigenomics: Tracking heritable changes in gene expression that occur without altering the underlying DNA sequence.

Tracking heritable changes in gene expression that occur without altering the underlying DNA sequence. Transcriptomics: Measuring messenger RNA transcripts to observe which genes activate under acute heat stress.

Measuring messenger RNA transcripts to observe which genes activate under acute heat stress. Proteomics: Quantifying the functional protein networks driving cellular survival mechanisms.

Quantifying the functional protein networks driving cellular survival mechanisms. Metabolomics: Analyzing small-molecule metabolic outputs produced during high-temperature exposure.

Analyzing small-molecule metabolic outputs produced during high-temperature exposure. Phenomics: Utilizing high-throughput imaging and drone technology—such as field trials prepared by PhD candidate Callum Jamie in Gatton, Australia—to capture physical plant responses at scale.

Utilizing high-throughput imaging and drone technology—such as field trials prepared by PhD candidate Callum Jamie in Gatton, Australia—to capture physical plant responses at scale. Enviromics: Modeling complex interactions between plant genotypes and microclimatic conditions.

“Omics technologies let us look underneath the trait and understand what’s actually going on,” Smith notes. “But most studies so far have used only one or two data types on a handful of lines, so we wanted to set out a realistic, staged way to use them.”

Confronting Supply Volatility and Production Cuts

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences recently forecasted a 52% collapse in domestic chickpea production down to just over one million metric tons for the 2026–27 season, driven by reduced planted area and declining yields in northern New South Wales and Queensland.

For industrial food and ingredient manufacturers, the immediate dividend of the University of Queensland project centers strictly on raw material availability rather than altered functional properties. Smith emphasizes that the current research phase has not evaluated grain composition, milling parameters, cooking behavior, or protein extraction yields.

“This paper is a roadmap rather than a new variety,” Smith explains. “Developing and releasing a chickpea variety takes many years, and the tools we’re describing are about shortening that process and making it more targeted.”

Whether future heat-resilient cultivars can simultaneously stabilize industrial protein, starch, flavor, and color profiles remains an open question requiring dedicated downstream investigation. For now, the roadmap provides breeders with an actionable framework to filter heat-tolerant germplasm before these genetics enter commercial agricultural pipelines.