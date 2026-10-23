Nitesh trumps Pramod to win gold, Naveen also finishes on top; Thulasimathi, Nitya claim silver

Asian Para Games: Nitesh Kumar and Naveen Sivakumar Win Badminton Gold Medals

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India’s Nitesh Kumar produced a clinical performance to defeat compatriot Pramod Bhagat 21-18, 21-16 in a clash between two Paralympic gold medallists, securing the men’s singles SL3 badminton gold medal at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Friday.

Victory in SL3 Classification Follows Paralympic Gold

  • Nitesh Kumar’s straight-sets victory in the SL3 classification follows his Paris Paralympic gold.

Men’s Singles Showdowns Deliver Gold and Silver for India

In the men’s singles SL3 final, Paris Paralympic gold medallist Nitesh overcame Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist Pramod Bhagat 21-18, 21-16. Reflecting on the tight contest, Nitesh noted, “Very happy to win the Asian Games gold medal. Last time I was close, I was leading 19-16 in the third set, and then I lost. So this time, winning it and again winning in two sets against Pramod is, of course, very special, and I think it’s one of the rarest of the rare things to see.” Bhagat, who won gold in the 2018 and 2022 editions, admitted to that his performance fell short: “It doesn’t feel that good because I had won two consecutive gold medals at the Asian Games, and I was trying to win a third gold here. I had everything, but today some of my strokes went wrong and my judgment was slightly off, which is why I am contenting myself with just a silver.”

Making his debut at the Games, Naveen Sivakumar added a second gold for the delegation by sweeping past Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan 21-9, 21-17 in just 36 minutes to claim the men’s singles SL4 title. Naveen built on prior momentum that included gold at the Uganda Para Badminton International in 2022, silver at the 2026 BWF Para Badminton World Championships in Bahrain, and silver at the French Para Badminton International in June 2026. “It was my first Asian games, but I had met all my opponents in previous tournaments. So I prepared myself like, it was a normal tournament, I should not be in pressure,” Naveen stated.

Athlete Event / Classification Result Opponent
Nitesh Kumar Men’s Singles SL3 Gold (21-18, 21-16) Pramod Bhagat
Naveen Sivakumar Men’s Singles SL4 Gold (21-9, 21-17) Fredy Setiawan
Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan Women’s Singles SH6 Silver (12-21, 13-21) Li Fengmei
Thulasimathi Murugesan Women’s Singles SU5 Silver (18-21, 11-21) Yang Qiuxia

Podium Finishes Across SH6 and SU5 Classifications

India added multiple silver medals to its tally at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium. Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan finished on the second step of the podium after a 12-21, 13-21 defeat against China’s Li Fengmei. Earlier, 24-year-old Paris Paralympics silver medallist Thulasimathi Murugesan dropped her women’s singles SU5 final 18-21, 11-21 to China’s Yang Qiuxia.

Despite her singles setback, Murugesan remains in contention for two additional gold medals. She is scheduled to partner Nitesh in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 final against Indonesia’s Leani Ratri Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani, and will also team up with Manasi Girishchandra Joshi to face China’s Yang Qiuxia and Xiao Zuxian in the women’s doubles SL3-SU5 final.

More on this story: Asian Para Games: India claims 35 medals on Day 2

More on Nitesh Kumar

NITESH KUMAR | EXCLUSIVE: “I told myself I didn't want to lose when I was on the edge of victory.”
Asian games me gold medal 🥇 milne par Naveen ka grand welcome hua | ap sab bhi dekhiye function
Nitesh Kumar on the possibility of facing senior and friend Pramod Bhagat in the gold-medal match.

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Luis Mendoza - Sport Editor

Senior Editor, Sport Luis is a respected sports journalist with several national writing awards. He covers major leagues, global tournaments, and athlete profiles, blending analysis with captivating storytelling.

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