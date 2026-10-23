University of Copenhagen May Dissolve Nutrition and Sports Department

Researcher at the Københavns Universitet reported on LinkedIn that management is considering dissolving the Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports during university-wide structural reorganizations.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Interdisciplinary Value: The department successfully bridges nutrition, exercise physiology, public health, and clinical intervention research under one institutional roof.

The department successfully bridges nutrition, exercise physiology, public health, and clinical intervention research under one institutional roof. Preventative Healthcare: Cutting-edge research into modifiable lifestyle factors like diet and physical activity directly addresses the rising global burden of chronic diseases.

Cutting-edge research into modifiable lifestyle factors like diet and physical activity directly addresses the rising global burden of chronic diseases. Top-Down Restructuring: Faculty members learned of the potential dissolution through a single-line communication in reorganization notices, bypassing academic dialogue.

Structural Reorganization Threatens Interdisciplinary Research at Københavns Universitet

Ten days prior to public disclosure, academic staff discovered through media channels that the management of Københavns Universitet—University of Copenhagen is weighing the dissolution of the Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports (NEXS). Faculty members received no advance warning regarding the structural reorganization. The proposal surfaced within university documents marked by a single asterisk, indicating that the department lacks a designated place in the forthcoming administrative framework.

Within NEXS, researchers across nutrition, metabolism, exercise physiology, societal impacts of sports, public health, clinical intervention research, and translational human studies operate within a shared environment. The department noted that these disciplines inspire one another, creating a unique institutional culture and common purpose within the Danish academic environment. Splitting these integrated research groups across separate administrative departments risks dismantling the collaborative synergies that drive current public health studies.

Addressing Chronic Disease Through Diet and Physical Activity

The proposed reorganization arrives as chronic lifestyle-related diseases continue to climb both within Denmark and globally. Healthcare systems face mounting pressures, increasingly recognizing that pharmacological interventions alone cannot provide sustainable solutions for long-term population health. Effective prevention requires strong interdisciplinarity, combining nutritional science with rigorous exercise physiology.

For years, researchers at NEXS have systematically built a framework where diet and physical activity function in tandem. Academic staff remain aligned in their assessment that these two vital modifiable lifestyle factors belong together. Downplaying the importance of these combined disciplines during a period of rising preventative healthcare needs runs counter to prevailing clinical demands.

Top-Down Decisions and the Absence of Institutional Dialogue

Danish society places a core institutional value on dialogue and consensus-building. However, the decision regarding the Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports was delivered via a top-down administrative mechanism without prior consultation, background rationale, or formal justification. Hard-working academicians dedicated to building an ambitious, successful, and functioning research environment have been left disheartened by the sudden exclusion.

Discipline / Focus Research Scope within NEXS Public Health Impact Nutrition & Metabolism Nutritional biochemistry and metabolic pathways Mitigating obesity and metabolic syndrome Exercise Physiology Cardiorespiratory and musculoskeletal adaptation Preventing cardiovascular and musculoskeletal decline Clinical Intervention Research Translational human studies and trials Validating evidence-based preventative protocols

As the University of Copenhagen moves forward with its structural reorganization, the future administrative placement of public health, sports science, and nutritional research remains uncertain.

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