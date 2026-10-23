French Cooking Schools Fuel India’s Fine-Dining Boom

India is transforming its culinary scene as a proliferation of French cooking schools meets a surging demand for high-end hospitality workers. Driven by economic growth and an expanding middle class, institutions like Ecole Ducasse and Vatel are training a new generation of chefs aiming for domestic fine-dining success and global standards.

The Culinary Boom in the World’s Most Populous Country

Culinary and pastry courses have grown significantly across India over the past decade, helping fuel a high-end hospitality sector hungry for skilled talent. “Ten or 15 years ago, there were far fewer young people dreaming of becoming chefs,” Aabhas Jain, director of bakery and pastry training at Ecole Ducasse, said. Jain noted that the rise of social media has elevated ambitions within the profession.

Operating in Gurugram just outside New Delhi through a partnership with the Indian School of Hospitality, Ecole Ducasse currently hosts more than 600 students, largely from affluent backgrounds. Meanwhile, Vatel’s Indian campus—based in Gurugram since 2015 in partnership with Sushant University—caters to about 120 students, many originating from more modest backgrounds, according to reporting.

“There are plenty of job opportunities,” Saurav Chhabra, head of Vatel’s Indian campus, said. “Employers’ expectations are very high, particularly in five-star hotel chains.” Such is the local enthusiasm that France is considering opening vocational schools in regions like Puducherry, the former French colonial port in India’s southeast.

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Shared Techniques Across Culinary Traditions

Inside the kitchens, students are learning that classical European methods align closely with indigenous Indian cooking. Siddhant Marwah, a final-year student at Ecole Ducasse, joined the institution to acquire French techniques that represent the quintessence of culinary expertise. While preparing a gratin dauphinois—sliced potatoes baked in cream—Marwah observed that French and Indian cuisines share fundamental methods such as braising, blanching, and slow cooking in stews. Pointing to parallels, he noted that while France highlights beef bourguignon, India features goat nihari, a meat dish cooked for hours in a spicy broth.

Other students are balancing international ambitions with local roots. Amitabh Sukhwal, an 18-year-old student at Vatel whose parents run a small hotel in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, learned French through interactions with guests. Now enrolled at Vatel—where French-language classes are compulsory—Sukhwal plans to travel to France in four years for a master’s degree before returning to open his own hotel in India.

Shifting Demographics and the Rise of Fusion

The makeup of India’s professional kitchens is also experiencing a notable demographic shift. Shikha Gupta, a bakery and pastry instructor at Vatel who spent years working in India’s luxury hotels, said she is pleased to see classes featuring “as many men as women.” Aabhas Jain of Ecole Ducasse confirmed this shift, stating that attitudes over the past decade have evolved to the point where schools now see near parity, or even a ratio of 60 percent women to 40 percent men.

Many of these students intend to stay in India rather than emigrate. Anusha Nagia, who joined Ecole Ducasse in 2024, hopes to open a restaurant domestically and eventually earn a Michelin star. Embracing fusion cuisine—which she describes as “very much in vogue”—Nagia said while chicken chasseur remains a favorite French dish, she enjoys experimenting by incorporating the spicy flavors of chicken tikka into traditional French preparations like galantine.

Institution Location Partner Institution Approximate Student Population Ecole Ducasse Gurugram, near New Delhi Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) 600+ Vatel Hotel School Gurugram Sushant University ~120

The expanding footprint of European culinary education in South Asia highlights an evolving consumer market where traditional hospitality standards meet international ambition.