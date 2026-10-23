Judge Blocks DHS Voter Fraud Sweeps in 9 States Over Voter Intimidation

A federal judge blocked the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday night from conducting election-related field operations that could sweep up U.S. citizens across nine states ahead of the November 3 election. Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín issued a preliminary injunction pausing the operations after voting rights advocates alleged armed agents were questioning residents at their homes about voter status.

Three Quick Takeaways on the Federal Injunction

States Affected: DHS activities across California, Connecticut, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wisconsin are prohibited by the preliminary injunction until the polls shut on Election Day.

DHS activities across California, Connecticut, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wisconsin are prohibited by the preliminary injunction until the polls shut on Election Day. Legal Grounding: Judge Martínez-Olguín ruled that the public interest in voting free from intimidation outweighs the administration’s interest in investigating noncitizen voting.

Judge Martínez-Olguín ruled that the public interest in voting free from intimidation outweighs the administration’s interest in investigating noncitizen voting. Pending Appeals: The court paused the order until Friday to give the Trump administration time to appeal the ruling.

Preliminary Injunction Pauses Homeland Security Sweeps

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín in the Northern District of California marks a legal setback to the Trump administration’s intensifying campaign against noncitizen voting. The Department of Homeland Security campaign involved door knocks, street stops, and field interviews conducted by federal immigration agents in California and eight other states.

Judge HALTS DHS Voter Sweeps in 9 States — "Flawed Data" Injunction Before Midterms

San Francisco, Santa Clara, the California Nurses Association, National Nurses United, and the Voto Latino Foundation initiated the legal action that resulted in the injunction. Plaintiffs argued that armed Homeland Security agents visiting homes to question residents created an objectively reasonable fear of law enforcement entanglements. This dynamic, the court found, intimidated citizens and directly interfered with the outreach and education work of voting rights groups.

In her ruling, Judge Martínez-Olguín wrote that the ongoing intimidation experienced by nursing association members and other advocates poses irreparable harms that warrant preliminary injunctive relief. She determined that the importance of citizens voting free from intimidation outweighs the government’s interest in rooting out noncitizen voting, though she paused her order until Friday to allow for an administration appeal.

Department of Justice lawyers argued in court filings that enjoining the government from investigating such criminal violations damages the public interest.

Parallel Legal Battles Over California Voter Rolls

The preliminary injunction is one front in a legal war playing out in federal courts as the midterm elections approach. Last week, the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit demanding that California and state and local election officials set aside ballots from a list of 20,000 individuals identified by immigration officials as likely noncitizens.

Judge Halts DHS Voter Fraud Sweep In 9 States; Trump: No Iran Talks | NTD Newsroom (Oct. 22)

That case was assigned to U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, who previously rejected a separate administration demand for California’s voter rolls in January.

Legal experts note that the administration has faced repeated losses in similar litigation. Federal courts have blocked multiple executive orders enforcing nationwide voter ID and citizenship requirements, the Supreme Court stopped a plan to vet mail ballots via the U.S. Postal Service, and the Justice Department has faced numerous dismissals in lawsuits demanding state voter rolls.

Judge RESTRICTS DHS anti-voter fraud field operations, warns it may intimidate legal voters

Upcoming Hearings in Washington D.C. Federal Court

Additional legal challenges are moving forward in Washington, D.C. federal court. Judge James E. Boasberg has scheduled an October 30 hearing in a lawsuit where UCLA Voting Rights Project attorneys, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), and California voter Pedro Trujillo are challenging the administration’s use of unproven federal databases to question the citizenship of voters.

A second lawsuit filed in D.C. federal court by top congressional Democrats, Nevada party officials, and a California naturalized citizen named Erick Jose Jimenez similarly challenges the administration’s voter fraud probes. Attorneys representing the plaintiffs point to recent actions, including the charging of 28 legal permanent residents with election-related crimes and threats against election officials, as sources of widespread community chill ahead of voting.