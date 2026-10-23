ADOM releases single The Unknown for House of Memories project

Singer-songwriter and producer ADOM is charting a deliberate path away from the traditional album cycle, rolling out his ongoing project House of Memories one single and music video at a time each month through ChromaWave Records.

Building a Career on Reinvention and Industry Roots

Born Anthony Migliaccio, ADOM brings decades of studio experience to his current solo work. Performing previously as Anthony Cosmo, he handled guitar duties for the classic rock band Boston and co-wrote three songs featured on the group’s 2002 studio release Corporate America. His production background includes early studio collaborations with producer Phil Greene alongside a long creative partnership with his father, rock frontman Fran Cosmo. More recently, he teamed up with the late Lenny Petze—the former vice president of A&R at Epic and Portrait Records—to co-produce the KC Sisters, the family band featured on the Nickelodeon series America’s Most Musical Family.

That momentum has already carried over into international charts. His previous single, “Ella Tiene el Cuerpo,” broke into the UK market by debuting at #43 on the Official Singles Sales Chart and #28 on the Singles Downloads Chart.

Adom – THE UNKNOWN

Stepping Into The Unknown and the Room-by-Room Concept

Rather than coasting on past industry milestones, ADOM is anchoring his current output in mood and cinematic storytelling. “THE UNKNOWN,” the opening chapter of the House of Memories project, utilizes a black-and-white visual aesthetic that evokes 1980s and 1990s nostalgia. The project positions each monthly single as a distinct room within a larger conceptual house, connecting the artist’s past with his present.

the accompanying music videos bring these physical and emotional spaces to life on screen, emphasizing vulnerability and narrative depth over fleeting streaming-era hooks. Operating under ChromaWave Records, ADOM writes, records, and produces the music and visuals himself, ensuring the artistic direction remains entirely his own.