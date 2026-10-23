BPI Danantara Buys State Shares to Support IHSG

State investment management agency BPI Danantara has begun buying shares of state-owned enterprises on the Indonesia Stock Exchange. According to reports from KOMPAS.com, the state fund’s entry can be a positive catalyst for state-owned enterprise shares following a massive sell-off triggered by proposed index reclassifications.

Danantara Capital Deployment Metrics

Capital Allocation: Up to US$3 billion allocated for domestic and foreign asset deployment, with an extra US$1 billion earmarked by year-end, as reported by Bloomberg .

Up to US$3 billion allocated for domestic and foreign asset deployment, with an extra US$1 billion earmarked by year-end, as reported by . Market Impact: Goldman Sachs data cited by Bloomberg highlights an estimated US$5.6 billion in potential outflows following MSCI index adjustments.

Goldman Sachs data cited by highlights an estimated US$5.6 billion in potential outflows following MSCI index adjustments. Valuation Metrics: Forward price-to-earnings ratios for MSCI Indonesia dropped to 7.3 times, according to Bloomberg data.

MSCI Reclassification Triggers Capital Flight and Outflows

The recent market turbulence stems from a warning issued by Morgan Stanley Capital International regarding the potential reclassification of Indonesian equities from an emerging market to a standalone market. CNBC Indonesia noted that this sentiment sparked broad market liquidations across the Bursa Efek Indonesia. Goldman Sachs analysts estimated that the total foreign portfolio outflow could reach US$5.6 billion, representing an 18-day average trading volume for affected constituents.

Additional pressure looms over domestic equities if FTSE pursues a similar reclassification path. Active investment funds benchmarked against these indices hold additional assets of more than US$8 billion. However, institutional liquidations remain largely discretionary rather than strictly mandatory under passive index rules, according to market research cited by Bloomberg.

IHSG Ambruk, Danantara Malah Borong Saham Ini Strateginya

State Fund Stabilizes Blue-Chip State Enterprise Equities

To mitigate the sell-off, BPI Danantara initiated purchases across primary state-owned entities. Market observers cited by KOMPAS.com point to major blue-chip equities, including PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (BMRI), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BBRI), PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BBNI), PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (TLKM), and PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTM). These interventions can help support the rebound of the Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG).

Chief Investment Officer Pandu Sjahrir emphasized that broad market sell-offs do not automatically translate into intrinsic value opportunities. Speaking in disclosures covered by CNBC Indonesia, Sjahrir noted that out of 146 local entities with annual revenues exceeding Rp5 trillion, 61 corporations maintain a return on equity above 15%. Selected financial and consumer sector equities currently trade with a price to earnings (PE) ratio below 10 times while sustaining an ROE around 20%.

Danantara Goes on BUMN Stock Buying Spree as IHSG Slips 1% to 5,200

Financial Metric Current Market Indicator Source Reference MSCI Indonesia 12M Forward P/E 7.3x Bloomberg Projected MSCI Outflows US$5.6 billion (Rp100.8 Trillion) Bloomberg Danantara Year-End Additional Fund US$1 billion (Rp18 Trillion) Bloomberg High-ROE Entities (>15%) 61 out of 146 large-cap firms CNBC Indonesia

Fundamental Asset Quality Versus Short-Term Market Sentiment

Market analysts caution that price recoveries driven solely by state intervention carry structural risks. Independent market observers interviewed by KOMPAS.com stress that long-term price appreciation depends on corporate fundamentals, profit prospects, cash flow, and dividend policies. When buying momentum relies exclusively on expectations of Danantara, equity valuations remain exposed to corrections once buying interest subsides.

For large banking institutions like BMRI, BBRI, and BBNI, investors must monitor credit quality, credit growth, cost of funds, and net interest margins. Macroeconomic headwinds, including subdued consumer purchasing power, continue to elevate credit risk. Evaluating these assets requires balancing nominal share prices against price-to-book value (PBV), price-to-earnings ratio (PER), return on equity (ROE), and dividend consistency rather than relying on sentiment-driven momentum.

Photo: Bloomberg Technoz

Valuation Floors and Sustained Market Recovery Horizons

Despite capital deployment by BPI Danantara, institutional desks maintain a cautious stance on the broader market trajectory. Research notes highlighted by Bloomberg indicate an underweight positioning on Indonesia due to persistent uncertainty regarding index status, weak corporate earnings, and macroeconomic obstacles. Historical precedents from emerging market downgrades suggest that affected bourses typically underperform broader benchmarks for two to three months following initial consultation announcements before stabilizing.

The unresolved question remains whether incoming state liquidity can permanently offset the systemic reallocation of passive global funds. As Danantara continues its phased deployment through the end of the fiscal year, market participants await concrete Q4 earnings reports to verify whether fundamental operational performance justifies current valuations.

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