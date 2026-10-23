Fès accueille le 4e Congrès international d’oncologie thoracique

The 4th International Thoracic Oncology Congress is scheduled for November 6 and 7, 2026, in Fès, bringing international specialists together to address lung cancer care disparities and the systemic barriers limiting patient access to advanced treatments.

The upcoming medical gathering is organized by the Chifae Association for Cancer Prevention and Research in collaboration with the French-speaking Thoracic Intergroup (IFCT). Clinicians and public health researchers will focus heavily on thoracic malignancies, which present significant diagnostic and therapeutic hurdles globally.

Medical Leaders Address Gaps in Thoracic Cancer Care

Equitable Access: Medical leaders are addressing the real-world gaps that prevent standard-of-care therapies from reaching every diagnosed patient.

Medical leaders are addressing the real-world gaps that prevent standard-of-care therapies from reaching every diagnosed patient. Specialized Networks: The formation of a dedicated national intergroup aims to streamline clinical research and align treatment protocols across facilities.

The formation of a dedicated national intergroup aims to streamline clinical research and align treatment protocols across facilities. Silent Disease Progression: Because thoracic cancers often present few early warning signs, discussions emphasize improving early detection alongside therapeutic delivery.

Addressing Systemic Disparities in Thoracic Care

Equitable care distribution serves as the primary strategic roadmap for the upcoming sessions in Fès. Pr Nawfel Mellas, head of the medical oncology department at the Hassan II University Hospital of Fès and president of the Chifae Association, emphasized the urgency of clinical care and research. He noted that lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide, notably among men. As he explained: Cette édition marque un tournant décisif dans notre lutte contre le cancer du poumon, première cause de mortalité par cancer dans le monde, notamment chez les hommes .

Photo: Aujourd'hui le Maroc

The scientific program features dedicated workshops, including a targeted session titled “Priority of Access to Treatment.” This module evaluates how national health reform initiatives can directly dismantle bottlenecks in patient care, ensuring that therapeutic innovations are not restricted by disparities. This 4ᵉ edition provides an atelier specifically focused on these care equity challenges, addressing a condition often characterized as a severe and silent tumor that threatens populations globally.

IFCT Partnership Accelerates Research on Thoracic Tumors

The integration of the IFCT provides a bridge for international clinical trial data and multi-center research methodologies. This partnership is designed to accelerate the exchange of innovative medical practices and improve diagnostic precision for complex thoracic tumors. As Pr Mellas stated regarding the network’s role: Son objectif est de faire progresser la recherche, d’améliorer le diagnostic et le traitement, et de favoriser le partage d’expériences et de pratiques médicales innovantes en oncologie thoracique . Global cancer statistics show the gravity of these efforts: figures from 2024 register approximately 2.6 million new diagnoses—representing 12.8 percent of all global cancer cases—and nearly 1.9 million deaths, representing 19.1 percent of global cancer mortality.

Photo: L'observateur

A major milestone of the 2026 congress will be the official establishment of the Moroccan Thoracic Oncology Intergroup. This newly minted body is tasked with spearheading domestic scientific research and generating standardized national treatment guidelines for lung cancer management.

Fès Framework Integrates Global Research into Patient Care

The collaborative framework established in Fès marks an evolution in how healthcare systems integrate global research into localized patient care. By pairing international scientific networks with targeted national policy reforms, the clinical community continues to build structured pathways designed to mitigate the global burden of thoracic malignancies.

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