François Arnaud: From ‘Heated Rivalry’ Success to Hollywood and Beyond

Canadian actor François Arnaud navigates an unexpected Hollywood career surge following his breakout role in the LGBTQ+ hockey drama Heated Rivalry, transitioning from indie projects to major international visibility while managing the sudden realities of intense celebrity scrutiny.

François Arnaud Manages Fame and Upcoming Projects

François Arnaud admits his newfound Hollywood fame following Heated Rivalry has forced him to be significantly more cautious during press interviews to avoid starting three-day tabloid cycles.

The 41-year-old actor stars in the psychological thriller Someone’s Daughter (Sans témoin), directed by Wiebke von Carolsfeld, portraying an ex-client accused of sexual assault.

Arnaud splits his time between Los Angeles and upcoming high-profile projects, including a January Broadway run in Three Days of Rain and the anticipated second season of Heated Rivalry on Crave.

From Indie Roots to Hollywood Radar

For François Arnaud, life changed permanently after the premiere of Heated Rivalry, a small-budget production exploring gay romance within professional hockey. Although the Quebec-born performer always believed in the project’s cultural weight, he never anticipated that a modest-budget series would turn him into a sought-after face in Los Angeles. Speaking to La Presse from his home in California, Arnaud reflected on how his public profile shifted almost overnight. Before the series, casual remarks during press junkets rarely sparked extended public chatter. Now, every single quote carries the weight of potential multi-day gossip cycles, prompting the actor to guard his words much more closely.

That sudden spotlight arrives as Arnaud promotes Someone’s Daughter (Sans témoin), a German-Canadian thriller directed by Wiebke von Carolsfeld. Shot in the Eastern Townships just before Heated Rivalry took off, the feature pairs Arnaud with Pascale Bussières, who portrays a defense attorney. Arnaud plays a former client whom Bussières successfully defended against sexual assault charges. Fifteen years later, a kidnapping orchestrated by the original complainant’s father forces the two characters into a tense, claustrophobic reckoning where viewers are left guessing about the character’s actual guilt. Arnaud noted to La Presse that he actively seeks out morally ambiguous roles rather than clean-cut heroes, a philosophy that has defined his career since Xavier Dolan cast him in J’ai tué ma mère fifteen years ago.

Arnaud Prioritizes Creative Merit over Studio Budgets

Despite being courted by major American studios following his recent success, Arnaud maintains that he remains deeply open to working in Quebec. When discussing industry perception regarding Hollywood money, the actor pushed back against local assumptions about scale. In his conversation with La Presse, Arnaud pointed out that he has worked on international indie films with budgets a fraction the size of Quebec productions. Pointing to an unannounced summer film project, he revealed that he took the lowest pay rate of his professional career simply because the script demanded it. Creative merit consistently overrides financial compensation when he evaluates new material.

François Arnaud Credits 'Heated Rivalry' Success to Showing Male Vulnerability

Project Title Role / Genre Release Timeline / Platform Someone’s Daughter Psychological Thriller Feature Theatrical release Three Days of Rain Broadway Stage Play Scheduled for January opening

Confidentiality Agreements Surround Arnaud's Return to Heated Rivalry

The opening months of 2027 bring a demanding schedule for the actor. Arnaud is slated to take the stage on Broadway in January for the play Three Days of Rain. Beyond his theatrical commitments, industry watchers anticipate his return for the second season of Heated Rivalry, scheduled to air on Crave in the spring. While official confirmation remains tightly restricted by non-disclosure agreements, Arnaud joked to La Presse that he had to sign fourteen separate confidentiality documents to secure his involvement with the sports drama.

Production specifics for the returning series remain heavily guarded, though Arnaud confirmed to La Presse that the financial scale of the second season will closely mirror the first. The budget expansion will manifest primarily in the wardrobe and vehicle departments, where high-end designers and luxury car manufacturers provided pieces fitting affluent professional athletes. With 1.4 million followers on Instagram and an evolving career bridging French-language roots and American stages, Arnaud maintains a grounded perspective reminiscent of his upbringing, admitting to La Presse that his cautious outlook keeps him from mapping out the next decade in absolute terms.

Heated Rivalry's François Arnaud Gets Ready for the Saint Laurent Show | Vanity Fair