Essential Event Details For Skim Readers

Ort: Herzkammer der Zentralbibliothek, Konrad-Adenauer-Platz 1, Düsseldorf.

Format: An open rotating podium where any audience member can take a seat and join the discussion, moderated by AI-critical researcher and entrepreneur Kassandra Philip Kienitz.

An open rotating podium where any audience member can take a seat and join the discussion, moderated by AI-critical researcher and entrepreneur Kassandra Philip Kienitz. Recording Policy: The discussion on the podium will be filmed and recorded in audio and video to maximize public reach, while the audience remains strictly anonymous.

The Core Clash Between AI Models and Queer Lifestyles

Major artificial intelligence models frequently rely on training datasets that project a narrow, homogenized view of societal normality. The event organizers emphasize that this technological blind spot does more than merely overlook diversity; it actively constructs a distorted environment that can run counter to queer existence.

The discussion also tackles the corporate accountability behind these systems. The event organizers point directly to the companies engineering these foundational algorithms, questioning how commercial priorities and flawed training data shape digital representations of marginalized groups.

Format and Public Participation on the Podium

Unlike conventional lecture-style symposiums, the Düsseldorf event features a dynamic, rotating structure. Any attendee from the crowd can step forward, take a seat on the open podium, and directly contribute to the conversation. Questions from the remaining audience members will also be integrated into the live dialogue.

To amplify the message beyond the physical walls of the Zentralbibliothek, organizers will capture both the audio and video streams of the participants on the podium for subsequent online publication. While speakers on the stage consent to this recording by taking a seat, the listening audience stays entirely anonymous.

Guiding the Debate in Düsseldorf

The evening will be guided by Kassandra Philip Kienitz, an entrepreneur and researcher known for her critical stance on artificial intelligence development. The gathering is a collaborative initiative uniting the municipal public libraries of Düsseldorf with the local Queer Quartier, bringing institutional resources together with community advocacy to address algorithmic bias head-on.